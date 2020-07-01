Chain Mobility and Progress in Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Polymer Science and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Chain Mobility and Progress in Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Polymer Science and Technology covers the core fundamentals and applications of chain movement, chain mobility, segmental mobility, segmental dynamics, and chain orientation in polymer science, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and other disciplines. The book starts by defining principal terms, then looks at the work of Pierre-Gilles de Gennes and his 1991 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on polymer-chain motion. From there the book discusses the different mechanisms of chain motion of macromolecular substances, the conditions under which chains move, and the effects of these movements on properties of materials, such as chain alignment, chain orientation, creation of free volume, dimensional stability, and more. The final chapters provide insight on analytical methods of chain movement, chain movement phenomena in different polymers, and various fields of application. All concepts, findings, and applications are discussed in easy-to-understand language stripped of disciplinary slang, making the book accessible to researchers and practitioners across a variety of scientific fields.
Key Features
- Discusses various chain motion mechanisms such as bond fluctuation, Brill transition, chain diffusion, and more and how these can be applied in the development of cutting-edge products
- Looks at conditions under which chains move and the effects these movements have on the properties of materials
- Provides examples of research and technological aspects of chain movements as they relate to analytical methods used for studies, different polymers, and various fields of application
Readership
Researchers in materials science, medicine, and various engineering fields. Practicing material scientists and professional engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Principle Terms
2. Nobel Laureate and Award Justification
3. Mechanisms of Chain Motion of Macromolecular Substances
4. Chain Motion Parameters
5. The Effects of Chain Movement on the Properties of Materials
6. Analytical Methods Used for Studies; Polymers
7. Fields of Application
8. Justification of the Nobel Prize Compared to Research Results
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885659
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada