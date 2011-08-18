Chagas Disease, Volume 75
1st Edition
Part A
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Contributors
Preface
Epidemiology of American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas Disease)
1.1. Historical Background
1.2. Mechanisms of Transmission of Trypanosoma cruzi
1.3. Epizootiology of Trypanosoma cruzi
1.4. Epidemiology of Human Trypanosoma cruzi Infection in the Endemic Countries
1.5. Epidemiology of Trypanosoma cruzi Infection in the United States
1.6. Trypanosoma cruzi Infection in Non-Endemic Countries Other than the United States
1.7. Perspectives on the Control of Chagas Disease
Acute and Congenital Chagas Disease
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Acute Phase
2.3. Clinical and Diagnostic Aspects of Congenital Trypanosoma cruzi Infection
2.4. Antitrypanosomal Drug Treatment
2.5. Epidemiology of Congenital Chagas Disease
2.6. Approaches to the Control of Congenital Chagas Disease
2.7. Conclusions
Cell-Based Therapy in Chagas Disease
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Cell Therapy in Cardiac Diseases
3.3. Cell Therapy in Chagas Disease
3.4. Clinical Trials
3.5. Future Perspectives for Cell-Based Therapies in Chagas Disease
Targeting Trypanosoma cruzi Sterol 14α-Demethylase (CYP51)
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Sterol Biosynthesis
4.3. Potential Drug Targets in the Pathway
4.4. Trypanosoma cruzi Sterol 14α-Demethylase (CYP51)
4.5. Inhibitors of Trypanosoma cruzi CYP51
4.6. Structural Basis for CYP51 Druggability
4.7. Anti-Parasitic Effects of CYP51 Inhibition in Trypanosoma cruzi
Acknowledgements
Experimental Chemotherapy and Approaches to Drug Discovery for Trypanosoma cruzi Infection
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Compound Selection
5.3. In Vitro Efficacy Testing
5.4. Toxicity Testing
5.5. In Vivo Efficacy Testing
5.6. Testing for Drug-Like Properties and Safety
5.7. Advances in Experimental Chemotherapy for Trypanosoma cruzi Infection
5.8. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Vaccine Development Against Trypanosoma cruzi and Chagas Disease
6.1. Vector, Parasite and Disease Burden
6.2. Treatment
6.3. A Case for Vaccine Development Against Trypanosoma cruzi
6.4. Immunity to Trypanosoma cruzi
6.5. Vaccine Development Against Trypanosoma cruzi
6.6. Future Prospects
Acknowledgements
Genetic Epidemiology of Chagas Disease
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Genetic Epidemiological Approaches to Chagas Disease
7.3. Exploring the Genetic Architecture of Chagas disease
7.4. Mapping the Future of Genetic Epidemiological Studies of Chagas Disease
Acknowledgements
Kissing Bugs. The Vectors of Chagas
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Vector Genera and Species
8.3. Evolution of the Triatomines
8.4. Biology of the Bugs
8.5. Urbanization of the Bugs
8.6. Control of Vectors
8.7. Non-Infectious Consequences of a Triatomine Bite
8.8. Conclusion
Acknowledgement
Advances in Imaging of Animal Models of Chagas Disease
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Larger Animal Models
9.3. Mouse Models
9.4. Future Directions: Multimodality Imaging Approaches
Acknowledgements
The Genome and Its Implications
10.1. Genome Organization, Gene Content and Gene Expression Mechanisms
10.2. Comparative Genome Analyses
10.3. Antigen Discovery and Identification of Other Parasite Molecules Involved in Host–Parasite Interactions
10.4. Manipulating the Trypanosoma cruzi Genome and the Perspectives of Developing New Tools for the Study of Chagas Disease
Genetic Techniques in Trypanosoma cruzi
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Genetic Tools Applicable to Trypanosoma cruzi
11.3. The use of Genetic Techniques to Investigate Trypanosoma cruzi Oxidative Defence and Drug-Resistance Mechanisms
11.4. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Nuclear Structure of Trypanosoma cruzi
12.1. General Aspects of Nuclear Organization in Eukaryotic Cells
12.2. The Nucleus of Trypanosoma cruzi
12.3. The Nucleus Under Stress
12.4. Conclusion and Perspectives
Acknowledgements
Aspects of Trypanosoma cruzi Stage Differentiation
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Trypanosoma cruzi Differentiation
13.3. Stage-Specific Antigens
13.4. Proteinases and Differentiation
13.5. Stage-Specific Gene Expression
13.6. Conclusion
The Role of Acidocalcisomes in the Stress Response of Trypanosoma cruzi
Abbreviations
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Acidocalcisomes in Trypanosoma cruzi
14.3. Volume Regulation
14.4. The Contractile Vacuole Complex
14.5. Acidocalcisomes and the CVC
14.6. Signalling Pathways Involved in Volume Regulation
14.7. Drug Targeting of the Volume-Regulatory Pathway
14.8. Model for Volume Regulation
14.9. Poly P, Stress Response and Virulence
14.10. Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Signal Transduction in Trypanosoma cruzi
15.1. Introduction
15.2. cAMP-Dependent Pathway in Trypanosoma cruzi
15.3. MAPK Pathways in Trypanosoma cruzi
15.4. Protein Phosphatases in Trypanosoma cruzi
15.5. Protein kinases and Protein Phosphatases as Drug Target in Trypanosoma cruzi
15.6. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
Contents of Volumes in this Series
Description
This thematic volume provides authoritative, up-to-date reviews addressing recent advances as well as an overview for the research and clinical communities on the endemic infection of Chagas disease. Lead researchers discuss epidemiology and control measures as well as various diagnosis techniques, treatments, and therapies currently being used. The text includes a history of Chagas disease and an outlook for the next century.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and entomology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 18th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858641
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858634
Reviews
"One is struck by the quality and scholarship of the various chapters and the obviously efficient editing."
-PARASITOLOGY
"The policy of the editors of Advances in Parasitology to include reviews from any aspect of parasitology and the high standard of individual papers have resulted in this series of volumes becoming an indispensable source for students, teachers, and research workers."
-ANNALS OF TROPICAL MEDICINE AND PARASITOLOGY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Herbert Tanowitz Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA
Louis Weiss Serial Volume Editor
Louis M. Weiss M.D., M.P.H is Professor of Medicine (Division of Infectious Diseases) and Professor of Pathology (Division of Parasitology and Tropical Medicine) of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York. Dr. Weiss received his M.D. and M.P.H degrees from the Johns Hopkins University in 1982. He then completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Chicago and a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Following this fellowship, he joined the faculty at Einstein where he is currently a Professor of Pathology and Medicine. His laboratory group has an active research program on parasitic diseases with a research focus on Toxoplasma gondii, the Microsporidia and Trypanosoma cruzi. Dr. Weiss is the author of over 200 publications and the editor of 3 books on parasitology. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, Infectious Disease Society of America and the American Academy of Microbiology. Dr. Weiss is the Co-Director of the Einstein Global Health Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, NY, USA