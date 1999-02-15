A reader from New York on Amazon.Com CFROI explains stock prices better than P/E ratios Best finance book I have read in years! The book is a quick read and does a terrific job of explaining the investment framework employed by institutional portfolio managers world-wide. CFROI brings the concept of return on invested capital to a more robust level by providing the investor with a greater understanding of stock price movement and valuation. This book is a must read if you expect to outperform the market. The increased complexity of accounting rules over the last decade has forced investors to apply an analysis process focused on a company's future cash flows. The accuracy of the CFROI valuation framework places traditional analysis and EVA at the bottom of the investor's toolbox. CFROI can help you avoid value trap stocks and step up to high PE stocks who are expected to create wealth for their shareholders. 'Bart Madden's path-breaking study of CFROI is one of the most important works on corporate finance to appear in the past three decades.' H. Thomas Johnson - Retzlaff Professor of Business Administration, Portland State University (Oregon) 'This is a well thought out and splendidly written handbook of the CFROI (Cash Flow Return On Investment) Valuation method.. I would expect to find this book on the desk of every corporate and investment financial analyst and manager.' George M. Frankfurter - Lloyd F. Collette Professor of Financial Services, Louisiana State University 'Written from a practitioner's perspective, this book nevertheless brings striking insights to academic debates on cost of capital, the handling of accounting items and cross-sectional differences in ROI fade rates.' Charles M. C. Lee - Henrietta Johnson Louis Professor of Management, Director, Parker Center for Investment Research, Cornell University A reader from New York , June 29, 1999 CFROI explains stock prices better than P/E ratios Best finance book I have read in years! The book is a quick read and does a terrific job of explaining the investment framework employed by institutional portfolio managers world-wide. CFROI brings the concept of return on invested capital to a more robust level by providing the investor with a greater understanding of stock price movement and valuation. This book is a must read if you expect to outperform the market. The increased complexity of accounting rules over the last decade has forced investors to apply an analysis process focused on a company's future cash flows. The accuracy of the CFROI valuation framework places traditional analysis and EVA at the bottom of the investor's toolbox. CFROI can help you avoid value trap stocks and step up to high PE stocks who are expected to create wealth for their shareholders.