Certification and Core Review for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing
7th Edition
Description
The 7th edition of this powerful review tool helps you assess and build your knowledge of the information covered in the Core Curriculum for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing — and achieve Adult CCRN® or PCCN® certification. Three 150-question exams mirror the style and content of the CCRN exam and PCCN exam. You can also access these same practice exams, along with 100 additional questions, on an accompanying Evolve website for interactive practice. Integration of the ACCN Synergy Model for Patient Care ensures that the needs or characteristics of patients and families influence and drive the characteristics or
Key Features
- Developed in conjunction with and based on the AACN Core Curriculum for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing, the Certification and Core Review is an ideal study companion to the Core Curriculum.
- Each exam mirrors the certification exam content, question format, and content distribution, giving you realistic practice for the Adult CCRN® exam and PCCN® exam.
- Answers are provided for each question, accompanied by rationales and references, to assist you in remediation.
Table of Contents
Core Review Test 1
• Answers to Core Review Test 1
Core Review Test 2
• Answers to Core Review Test 2
Core Review Test 3
• Answers to Core Review Test 3
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323446402
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448857
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448819