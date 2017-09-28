Certification and Core Review for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323446402, 9780323448857

Certification and Core Review for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing

7th Edition

Authors: Lisa M. Stone
Paperback ISBN: 9780323446402
eBook ISBN: 9780323448857
eBook ISBN: 9780323448819
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2017
Page Count: 192
Description

The 7th edition of this powerful review tool helps you assess and build your knowledge of the information covered in the Core Curriculum for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing — and achieve Adult CCRN® or PCCN® certification. Three 150-question exams mirror the style and content of the CCRN exam and PCCN exam. You can also access these same practice exams, along with 100 additional questions, on an accompanying Evolve website for interactive practice. Integration of the ACCN Synergy Model for Patient Care ensures that the needs or characteristics of patients and families influence and drive the characteristics or

Key Features

  • Developed in conjunction with and based on the AACN Core Curriculum for High Acuity, Progressive, and Critical Care Nursing, the Certification and Core Review is an ideal study companion to the Core Curriculum.
  • Each exam mirrors the certification exam content, question format, and content distribution, giving you realistic practice for the Adult CCRN® exam and PCCN® exam.
  • Answers are provided for each question, accompanied by rationales and references, to assist you in remediation.

Table of Contents

Core Review Test 1
• Answers to Core Review Test 1
Core Review Test 2
• Answers to Core Review Test 2
Core Review Test 3
• Answers to Core Review Test 3

About the Author

Lisa M. Stone

