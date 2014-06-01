Cerebellar Conditioning and Learning, Volume 117
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Michael Mauk
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: Learning-Induced Structural Plasticity in the Cerebellum
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Learning-Induced Structural Plasticity at Parallel Fiber–Purkinje Cell Synapses
- 3 Structural Plasticity Other than Parallel Fiber–Purkinje Cell Synapses
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Cerebellar Mechanisms of Learning and Plasticity Revealed by Delay Eyelid Conditioning
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Eyelid Conditioning as a Tool to Study the Cerebellum
- 3 Sites and Rules for Learning-Related Plasticity
- 4 The Role of Timing in Cerebellar Learning
- 5 Feedback Control of Climbing Fiber Equilibrium Activity
- 6 The Role of Feedback Inhibition of Climbing Fibers in Response Timing
- 7 Implications for Cerebellar Learning from the Phenomenon of Savings
- 8 Summary
- Chapter Three: Cerebellar Long-Term Potentiation: Cellular Mechanisms and Role in Learning
- Abstract
- 1 The Search for the Memory Engram in Cerebellar Learning
- 2 LTP: Cellular Mechanisms
- 3 Conflicting Data on the Role of Calcineurin in LTD Induction
- 4 LTP and Cerebellar Learning
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: The Ontogeny of Associative Cerebellar Learning
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Behavioral Ontogeny of Eyeblink Conditioning
- 3 Neural Mechanisms Underlying Eyeblink Conditioning
- 4 Neural Mechanisms Underlying the Ontogeny of Eyeblink Conditioning
- 5 Conclusions
- Index
Description
This volume of International Review of Neurobiology is on Cerebellar Conditioning and Learning. It reviews current knowledge and understanding, provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
