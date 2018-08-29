Central Nervous System Cancer Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323548298, 9780323548304

Central Nervous System Cancer Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Authors: Adrian Cristian
eBook ISBN: 9780323548304
Paperback ISBN: 9780323548298
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th August 2018
Page Count: 198
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offering a well-rounded overview of CNS cancers and best practices for rehabilitation of the cancer patient, Central Nervous System Cancer Rehabilitation provides succinct, easy-to-digest coverage for practicing and trainee physiatrists, as well as physical and occupational therapists. This concise resource by Dr. Adrian Cristian begins with an introduction to CNS cancers and progresses to rehabilitation practice, associated symptom management, and palliative care.

Key Features

  • Covers commonly used medical, surgical, and radiation treatments; the continuum of rehabilitative care; safety considerations; cancer fatigue; depression and anxiety; cognitive impairment; and much more.

  • Discusses pediatric cancer rehabilitation, cancer pain management, palliative care, and associated symptoms and conditions.

  • Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.

Table of Contents

Preface & Dedication

1. Cancer Rehabilitation Care Continuum

2. Safety Considerations in the Rehabilitation of Persons with Cancer of the Brain and Spinal Cord

3. Inpatient Rehabilitation Outcome Measures In Persons with Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer

4. Tumors of the Brain

5. Brain Tumor Rehabilitation

6. Cognitive Deficits in Brain Cancer

7. Communication and Swallowing Impairments in Brain Cancer

8. Spinal Cord Tumors

9. Neurosurgical Management of Spinal Cord Tumors

10. Inpatient Rehabilitation of Persons with Spinal Cord Injury due to Cancer

11. Rehabilitation of the Child with Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer

12. Cancer Related Fatigue

13. Spinal Imaging, Stability and Management of Spine Pain due to Cancer

14. Pain In Cancer of the Central Nervous System

15. Attending to the Quality of Life at the End of Life. Palliative Rehabilitation is Person-Centered Care for patients with Advanced Cancer

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548304
Paperback ISBN:
9780323548298

About the Author

Adrian Cristian

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Cancer Rehabilitation, Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.