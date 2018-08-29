Central Nervous System Cancer Rehabilitation

Preface & Dedication

1. Cancer Rehabilitation Care Continuum

2. Safety Considerations in the Rehabilitation of Persons with Cancer of the Brain and Spinal Cord

3. Inpatient Rehabilitation Outcome Measures In Persons with Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer

4. Tumors of the Brain

5. Brain Tumor Rehabilitation

6. Cognitive Deficits in Brain Cancer

7. Communication and Swallowing Impairments in Brain Cancer

8. Spinal Cord Tumors

9. Neurosurgical Management of Spinal Cord Tumors

10. Inpatient Rehabilitation of Persons with Spinal Cord Injury due to Cancer

11. Rehabilitation of the Child with Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer

12. Cancer Related Fatigue

13. Spinal Imaging, Stability and Management of Spine Pain due to Cancer

14. Pain In Cancer of the Central Nervous System

15. Attending to the Quality of Life at the End of Life. Palliative Rehabilitation is Person-Centered Care for patients with Advanced Cancer