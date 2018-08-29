Central Nervous System Cancer Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
Offering a well-rounded overview of CNS cancers and best practices for rehabilitation of the cancer patient, Central Nervous System Cancer Rehabilitation provides succinct, easy-to-digest coverage for practicing and trainee physiatrists, as well as physical and occupational therapists. This concise resource by Dr. Adrian Cristian begins with an introduction to CNS cancers and progresses to rehabilitation practice, associated symptom management, and palliative care.
Key Features
- Covers commonly used medical, surgical, and radiation treatments; the continuum of rehabilitative care; safety considerations; cancer fatigue; depression and anxiety; cognitive impairment; and much more.
- Discusses pediatric cancer rehabilitation, cancer pain management, palliative care, and associated symptoms and conditions.
- Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Preface & Dedication
1. Cancer Rehabilitation Care Continuum
2. Safety Considerations in the Rehabilitation of Persons with Cancer of the Brain and Spinal Cord
3. Inpatient Rehabilitation Outcome Measures In Persons with Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer
4. Tumors of the Brain
5. Brain Tumor Rehabilitation
6. Cognitive Deficits in Brain Cancer
7. Communication and Swallowing Impairments in Brain Cancer
8. Spinal Cord Tumors
9. Neurosurgical Management of Spinal Cord Tumors
10. Inpatient Rehabilitation of Persons with Spinal Cord Injury due to Cancer
11. Rehabilitation of the Child with Brain and Spinal Cord Cancer
12. Cancer Related Fatigue
13. Spinal Imaging, Stability and Management of Spine Pain due to Cancer
14. Pain In Cancer of the Central Nervous System
15. Attending to the Quality of Life at the End of Life. Palliative Rehabilitation is Person-Centered Care for patients with Advanced Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548304
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323548298
About the Author
Adrian Cristian
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Cancer Rehabilitation, Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida.