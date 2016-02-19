Central Actions of Angiotensin and Related Hormones investigates the centrally mediated actions of angiotensin and related hormones in the central nervous system (CNS). Topics covered include angiotensin I converting enzyme activity in the choroid plexus and in the retina; peptide regulation of neuronal excitability; effects of angiotensin-II and angiotensin-III on catecholamine biosynthesis; and humoral kidney mediation of adrenal catecholamine response to hemorrhage. A systems analysis of CNS-angiotensin interaction is also presented. This book is comprised of 51 chapters and opens with a discussion on the results of initial studies undertaken at the University of Pittsburgh to probe the centrally mediated hypertensive response of angiotensin II. The following chapters explore angiotensin receptor sites and angiotensin antagonists, along with the mechanisms involved in changes of blood pressure elicited by hypothalamic stimulation. The effects of angiotensin-II and angiotensin-III on the biosynthesis of catecholamines are also analyzed. The last chapter looks at recommendations regarding the nomenclature of the renin-angiotensin system, especially with respect to the extrarenal tissue enzymes. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for biochemists, biologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.

