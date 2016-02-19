Central Actions of Angiotensin and Related Hormones
Central Actions of Angiotensin and Related Hormones investigates the centrally mediated actions of angiotensin and related hormones in the central nervous system (CNS). Topics covered include angiotensin I converting enzyme activity in the choroid plexus and in the retina; peptide regulation of neuronal excitability; effects of angiotensin-II and angiotensin-III on catecholamine biosynthesis; and humoral kidney mediation of adrenal catecholamine response to hemorrhage. A systems analysis of CNS-angiotensin interaction is also presented. This book is comprised of 51 chapters and opens with a discussion on the results of initial studies undertaken at the University of Pittsburgh to probe the centrally mediated hypertensive response of angiotensin II. The following chapters explore angiotensin receptor sites and angiotensin antagonists, along with the mechanisms involved in changes of blood pressure elicited by hypothalamic stimulation. The effects of angiotensin-II and angiotensin-III on the biosynthesis of catecholamines are also analyzed. The last chapter looks at recommendations regarding the nomenclature of the renin-angiotensin system, especially with respect to the extrarenal tissue enzymes. This monograph will be a valuable source of information for biochemists, biologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Initial Studies on the Central Nervous System Effects of Angiotensin II
Angiotensin Receptor Sites
Angiotensin Antagonists
Angiotensin I Converting Enzyme Activity in the Choroid Plexus and in the Retina
Peptide Regulation of Neuronal Excitability: Evidence for a Neurohormonal Role
Mechanisms Involved in Changes of Blood Pressure Elicited by Hypothalamic Stimulation
Renin Substrate in the CNS: Potential Significance to Central Regulatory Mechanisms
Discussion
Open Discussion I
Angiotensin and Sympathetic Activity
Effects of Angiotensin-II and Angiotensin-III on Catecholamine Biosynthesis
Humoral Kidney Mediation of Adrenal Catecholamine Response to Hemorrhage
The Role of Efferent and Afferent Renal Nerves in the Release of Renin in the Cat
Renal Adrenergic Effect of Angiotensin
Discussion
Physiologic Effects of the Renin-Angiotensin System on Sympathetic Nervous System Activity in the Conscious Dog
Open Discussion II
A Central Site of Action of Angiotensin II and Its Possible Role in the Central Regulation of the Cardiovascular System
A Technique for Determining the Site of Action of Angiotensin and Other Hormones in the Brain Stem
The Regulation of Vasomotor Centre Activity by Angiotensin
Discussion
Open Discussion III
Systems Analysis of CNS/Angiotensin Interaction
Direct and Centrally Mediated Cardiovascular Activity of Angiotensin III
Interaction of Angiotensin II with Central Adrenergic Receptors
Further Studies on Centrally Mediated Hemodynamic Effects of Angiotensin II in Anesthetized Cats
Studies on the Interaction of Clonidine with the Hypertensive Activity of Angiotensin II
Presence and Significance of Angiotensin in Cerebrospinal Fluid
Immunopharmacology of Angiotensin I in Brain
Discussion
Open Discussion IV
Hypothalamic Stimulation of ADH Release by Angiotensin II
Interactions and Properties of Some Components of the Renin-Angiotensin System in Brain
Inhibitors of the Renin-Angiotensin System in Rats with Malignant and Spontaneous Hypertension: Comparative Anti-Hypertensive Effects of Central vs. Peripheral Administration
Evidence for a Potentiating Effect of Circulating Angiotensin in the Osmotically Stimulated Increase in Plasma Antidiuretic Hormone Concentration
Discussion
The Role of ADH in the Pressor Response to Intraventricular Angiotensin II
Drinking Elicited by Angiotensin or Hyperosmotic Stimulation of the Rat Antero-Ventral Third Ventricle: Single or Separate Neural Substrates?
Open Discussion V
Sensitive Sites in the Brain for the Blood Pressure and Drinking Responses to Angiotensin II
A Critical Analysis of the Site of Action for the Dipsogenic Effect of Angiotensin II
Discussion
Open Discussion VI
Copious Drinking and the Renin-Angiotensin-System
The Peptide Specificity of Receptors for Angiotensin-Induced Thirst
Suppression of Angiotensin-Induced Thirst by the E-Prostaglandins
Angiotensin II-Induced Drinking: Distribution of Responsive Central Tissue Sites in the Rat, Rabbit and Monkey
Localization of Dipsogenic Receptors for Angiotensin II
Discussion
Free Water Clearance Decrease after Intracarotid (ICA) Angiotensin II (A-II) in Conscious Sheep
Open Discussion VII
Central Sodium-Angiotensin Interaction
Effects of Changing CSF-NaCl Concentration on Renal Function, Renin, Angiotensin, and Aldosterone
Evidence for Multiple Receptors and Neural Pathways Which
Multiple Kidney Renins Associated with Malignant Hypertension
Discussion
Open Discussion VIII
Immunohistochemical Evidence for the Existence of Angiotensin II Containing Nerve Terminals in the Central Nervous System of the Rat
On the Origin of Angiotensin-Like Peptides in Cerebrospinal Fluid
Effects of Centrally Administered Angiotensin II and Angiotensin II Antagonist on Arterial Blood Pressure in Different Strains of Rats
Lack of Hypotensive Effect of Central Injection of Angiotensin Inhibitors in SH and Normotensive Rats
Some Central Nervous System Effects on the Circulating Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme
Binding of Angiotensins by Plasma Factors from Mentally Retarded Patients, by Phospholipids Found in Nervous Tissue, and by Cells of the Retina
Angiotensin I and Dopamine-e-Hydroxylase in the Cerebrospinal Fluid of Normotensive and Hypertensive Patients
On the Neuronal Localization and the Physiological Variations of Brain Angiotensin
The Interaction of Angiotensin II with Mast Cells, Platelets and 5-HT Neurons
Discussion
Open Discussion IX
Recommendations for Nomenclature of the Renin-Angiotensin System
Index
