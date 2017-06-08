Cellulose-Reinforced Nanofibre Composites: Production, Properties and Applications presents recent developments in, and applications of, nanocellulose as reinforcement in composite and nanocomposite materials.

Written by leading experts, the book covers properties and applications of nanocellulose, including the production of nanocellulose from different biomass resources, the usefulness of nanocellulose as a reinforcement for polymer and paper, and major challenges for successful scale-up production in the future. The chapters draw on cutting-edge research on the use of nanosized cellulose reinforcements in polymer composites that result in advanced material characteristics and significant enhancements in physical, mechanical and thermal properties.

The book presents an up-to-date review of the major innovations in the field of nanocellulose and provides a reference material for future research in biomass based composite materials, which is timely due to the sustainable, recyclable and eco-friendly demand for highly innovative materials made from biomass.

This book is an ideal source of information for scientific and industrial researchers working in materials science.