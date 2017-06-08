Cellulose-Reinforced Nanofibre Composites
1st Edition
Production, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Nanofibrillar Cellulose in Thermoset Polymer Composite
2. Hybrid Montmorillonite/Cellulose Nanowhiskers Reinforced Polylactic Acid Nanocomposites: A Comparative Study Based on Formulation Design
3. Bionanomaterials from agricultural wastes and its applications
4. Recent advances in cellulosic nanocomposites
5. Challenges in Design of Nanocellulose and its composites for different applications
6. Nanofibrillar Cellulose from agricultural biomass residues
7. Nanofibrillated cellulose as strength additive for paper
8. Nanocellulose in Functional Packaging
9. Application of Nanocrystalline cellulose: processing and applications in biomedical
10. Nanowhiskers from oil palm biomass
11. Cellulose nanocrystals: preparation Methods and applications
12. Nanocellulose as new adsorbent for environmental remediation
13. Nanofibrillar Cellulose in Nanocomposites
14. Bacterial cellulose: Preparation and Characterization
15. Preparation of Bionanocomposites and bionanomaterials from agricultural wastes
16. Cellulose nanocrystals-based nanocomposites
17. Green nanocomposites from cellulose nanowhiskers and Jathropa oil-based polyurethane
18. Key issues in reinforcement involving nanocellulose
19. Nanocellulose as a template for the production of - advanced nanostructured material
20. Cellulose Nanomaterials as Additives for Cementitious Materials
21. Cellulose Nanocomposites: Opportunities and Challenges
Description
Cellulose-Reinforced Nanofibre Composites: Production, Properties and Applications presents recent developments in, and applications of, nanocellulose as reinforcement in composite and nanocomposite materials.
Written by leading experts, the book covers properties and applications of nanocellulose, including the production of nanocellulose from different biomass resources, the usefulness of nanocellulose as a reinforcement for polymer and paper, and major challenges for successful scale-up production in the future. The chapters draw on cutting-edge research on the use of nanosized cellulose reinforcements in polymer composites that result in advanced material characteristics and significant enhancements in physical, mechanical and thermal properties.
The book presents an up-to-date review of the major innovations in the field of nanocellulose and provides a reference material for future research in biomass based composite materials, which is timely due to the sustainable, recyclable and eco-friendly demand for highly innovative materials made from biomass.
This book is an ideal source of information for scientific and industrial researchers working in materials science.
Key Features
- Gathers together a broad spectrum of research on nanocellulose, with emphasis on the outstanding reinforcing potential when nanocellulose is included into a polymer matrix or as an additive to paper
- Demonstrates systematic approaches and investigations from processing, design, characterization and applications of nanocellulose
- Presents a useful reference and technical guide for nanocomposite materials R&D sectors, university academics and postgraduate students (Masters and PhD) and industrialists working in material commercialization
Readership
Scientific and industrial researchers working in materials science (mainly polymers, nano- and fibre-technology) in a broad range of application fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 8th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009659
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009574
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Sami Boufi Editor
Sami Boufi is a Professor at the Chemistry Department of the Faculty of Sciences of Sfax, Tunisia, and a Researcher in the LMSE (Laboratory of Material Sciences and Environment). His research activities focus on nanocellulose and nanoparticles from biopolymers, composites and nanocomposites based on lignocellulosic filler and nanocellulose, and heterogeneous polymerization (emulsion, miniemulsion and suspension). Prof. Boufi has authored or co-authored over 130 papers in peer reviewed journals, and 3 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, Faculty of Sciences of Sfax, Tunisia
Abdul Khalil H.P.S. Editor
Abdul Khalil H.P.S. is a Senior Professor in biomass and biocomposites at the School of Industrial Technology, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang, Malaysia. His specialisms include biocomposites technology, hybrid composites, nano-based composites, and fibre science (natural and man-made fibre). Prof. Abdul Khalil is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (FIMMM), in the United Kingdom. He is a member of the America Chemical Society and a member of Wood Science and Technology. He has been appointed to the editorial board of more than 5 Scopus/ISI listed journals. Prof. Abdul Khalil has a total of 180 publications to his name, and has published 3 academic books and 40 book chapters. He has also reviewed over 200 journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Industrial Technology, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang, Malaysia