Cellular Transplantation
1st Edition
From Laboratory to Clinic
Description
There have been tremendous strides in cellular transplantation in recent years, leading to accepted practice for the treatment of certain diseases, and use for many others in trial phases. The long history of cellular transplantation, or the transfer of cells from one organism or region of the body to another, has been revolutionized by advances in stem cell research, as well as developments in gene therapy.
Cellular Transplants: From Lab to Clinic provides a thorough foundation of the basic science underpinning this exciting field, expert overviews of the state-of-the-art, and detailed description of clinical success stories to date, as well as insights into the road ahead. As highlighted by this timely and authoritative survey, scale-up technologies and whole organ transplantation are among the hurdles representing the next frontier.
The contents are organized into four main sections, with the first covering basic biology, including transplant immunology, the use of immunosuppressive drugs, stem cell biology, and the development of donor animals for transplantation. The next part looks at peripheral and reconstructive applications, followed by a section devoted to transplantation for diseases of the central nervous system. The last part presents efforts to address the key challenges ahead, such as identifying novel transplantable cells and integrating biomaterials and nanotechnology with cell matrices.
Key Features
- Provides detailed description of clinical trials in cell transplantation
- Review of current therapeutic approaches
- Coverage of the broad range of diseases addressed by cell therapeutics
- Discussion of stem cell biology and its role in transplantation
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in the field of cell transplantation, as well as students in cell biology interested in how the field relates to cell transplantation
Table of Contents
A. BASIC BIOLOGY OF CELL THERAPY.
- Immunology of Cell and Tissue Transplantation.
- Current Immunosuppressive Drugs and Clinical Use.
- Stem and Precursor Cells for Transplant Therapy.
- Creating Animals for Cell Xenotransplantation.
B. CELL THERAPY FOR PERIPHERAL DISEASES AND RECONSTRUCTIVE APPLICATIONS.
- Islet Transplants for Diabetes: The Edmonton Protocol.
- Encapsulated Human Islet Allografts: Providing Safety with Efficacy.
- Strategies for Cell Replacement for Kidney Failure.
- Strategies for Extracorporeal Devices for Kidney Failure.
- Transplants for Hemophilia.
- Cell Therapy for Peripheral Diseases and Reconstructive Applications: Transplants for Lysosomal Storage Disease.
- Cellular Transplants for Liver Diseases.
- Stem Cell Transplantation for Autoimmune Diseases.
- Cardiac Cell Transplantation.
- Engineered Cylindrical Cartilage Transplantation as Tracheal Replacements.
- Muscle Cell Transplants.
C. CELL THERAPY FOR CNS DISEASES.
- Immunological Consideration in CNS Transplants.
- Neurotrophic Cell Transplants for Degenerative Diseases of the Eye.
- Transplants for Glioblastoma.
- NT2N Cell Transplantation and GDNF Treatment in Stroke: Linking Neurotrophic Factor Therapy and Neuroprotection.
- NGF Producing Cell Transplants for Alzheimer’s Disease.
- Transplants of CNTF-Producing Cells for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease.
- Choroid Plexus Epithelial Cell Transplants for Repair of the Brain.
- Neural Transplantation in Huntington’s Disease.
- Neural Transplantation in Parkinson’s Disease.
- Transplants for Chronic Pain.
- Cell Grafting for Spinal Cord Injury Repair: Cell Replacement and Bridging Strategies.
- Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Dopaminergic Neurons, and Pathways for Developing a Parkinson's Disease Therapy.
D. FUTURE AVENUES OF CELL THERAPY.
- Concepts in Cell Therapy: From Cord Blood to Sertoli Cells.
- Immunologically Privileged Environments.
- Converging Cell Therapy with Biomaterials.
- Nanotechnology’s Impact on Cell Transplantation.
- Design and Implementation of a Cell Processing Facility.
- Developing Cell Therapy Products.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469041
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694157
About the Editor
Craig Halberstadt
Affiliations and Expertise
Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dwaine Emerich
Affiliations and Expertise
LCT Biopharma, Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.A.