Cellular Telephones and Pagers is an overview of the basics of mobile telephone and paging technology and related issues. It is written for the interested layman as well as the professional looking for basic information.

The first half of the book deals mainly with the technology: operation, transmission, special-case services, and troubleshooting. The second half covers the related issues that surround the cellular industry, such as security, regulations, international markets, and future developments. The combination makes this a valuable tool for business people who want an overview of cellular systems, or for technical professionals who need to update their knowledge. Steve Gibson is the author of several books in the telecommunications field. He makes his home in Reston, VA.