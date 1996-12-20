Cellular Telephones and Pagers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750696838, 9780080500836

Cellular Telephones and Pagers

1st Edition

An Overview

Authors: Stephen Gibson
eBook ISBN: 9780080500836
Paperback ISBN: 9780750696838
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 20th December 1996
Page Count: 176
Description

Cellular Telephones and Pagers is an overview of the basics of mobile telephone and paging technology and related issues. It is written for the interested layman as well as the professional looking for basic information.

The first half of the book deals mainly with the technology: operation, transmission, special-case services, and troubleshooting. The second half covers the related issues that surround the cellular industry, such as security, regulations, international markets, and future developments. The combination makes this a valuable tool for business people who want an overview of cellular systems, or for technical professionals who need to update their knowledge. Steve Gibson is the author of several books in the telecommunications field. He makes his home in Reston, VA.

Key Features

  • Easy-to-read, light technical approach to cellular technology
  • Includes coverage of economic, regulatory, and international issues
  • New advances in security and mobile communications

Readership

Hobbyists, Technicians, Cellular Representatives, Engineers

Table of Contents

Mobile Communication Some History and Background The Mobile Station On the Air Buying a Paging or Cellular Instrument Security and Safety The Role of Regulatory Agencies What is Being Done Elsewhere The Future * Additional Resources

About the Author

Stephen Gibson

Ratings and Reviews

