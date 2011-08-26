Cellular RNA Interference Mechanisms, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Epigenetic Regulation of Gene Expression in Human Cells by Noncoding RNAs
I. Introduction to ncRNA
II. Epigenetics and ncRNAs
III. Long Intergenic Noncoding RNAs and Epigenetic Control of Gene Transcription
Small RNA-Induced Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Mammalian Small RNA Biogenesis Pathways
III. Mechanisms of Small RNA-Induced Transcriptional Regulation
IV. Therapeutic Application of TGS
V. The Scope of TGS Therapeutics
VI. Conclusions
MicroRNA Function in the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. miRNAs in Neural Differentiation
III. miRNAs in Postmitotic Neurons
IV. The Roles of miRNA in Neurological Diseases
The Role of MicroRNAs in Viral Infection
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of miRNAs and Their Association with Disease
III. Introduction to Viral Infection
IV. Viral miRNAs
V. Regulation of Cellular miRNAs by Viral Infection
VI. Regulation of Viruses by Cellular miRNAs
VII. Conclusions
Toward a Durable Treatment of HIV-1 Infection Using RNA Interference
I. RNAi: From Natural Pathway to Therapeutic Method
II. Antiviral RNAi Strategies: Toward a Gene Therapy for HIV-1
III. Where to Target the HIV-1 RNA Genome?
IV. Combinatorial RNAi Approaches
V. Targeting Cellular Cofactors of HIV-1 Replication
VI. Preclinical Test Systems and Safety Concerns
VII. Safety Issues Raised in Clinical Trials
VIII. Gene Therapy Trials for HIV-AIDS
IX. Conclusion
When Cellular Networks Run Out of Control
I. Introduction: Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes or Who Watches the Watchmen?
II. Control of Individual miRNAs and RNAi Components
III. Global Dysregulation of Key RNAi Factors in Human Disease
IV. Quantitative Interference of Viruses with Host RNAi Factors
V. Adverse Effects in Gene/RNAi Therapy Studies
VI. Outlook: Relevance for Molecular Biology and Clinical Translation of RNAi
Index
Description
This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on cellular RNA interference mechanisms and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the various fields.
