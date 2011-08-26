Cellular RNA Interference Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124157958, 9780124158610

Cellular RNA Interference Mechanisms, Volume 102

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Dirk Grimm
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Epigenetic Regulation of Gene Expression in Human Cells by Noncoding RNAs

I. Introduction to ncRNA

II. Epigenetics and ncRNAs

III. Long Intergenic Noncoding RNAs and Epigenetic Control of Gene Transcription

Small RNA-Induced Transcriptional Gene Regulation in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Mammalian Small RNA Biogenesis Pathways

III. Mechanisms of Small RNA-Induced Transcriptional Regulation

IV. Therapeutic Application of TGS

V. The Scope of TGS Therapeutics

VI. Conclusions

MicroRNA Function in the Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. miRNAs in Neural Differentiation

III. miRNAs in Postmitotic Neurons

IV. The Roles of miRNA in Neurological Diseases

The Role of MicroRNAs in Viral Infection

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of miRNAs and Their Association with Disease

III. Introduction to Viral Infection

IV. Viral miRNAs

V. Regulation of Cellular miRNAs by Viral Infection

VI. Regulation of Viruses by Cellular miRNAs

VII. Conclusions

Toward a Durable Treatment of HIV-1 Infection Using RNA Interference

I. RNAi: From Natural Pathway to Therapeutic Method

II. Antiviral RNAi Strategies: Toward a Gene Therapy for HIV-1

III. Where to Target the HIV-1 RNA Genome?

IV. Combinatorial RNAi Approaches

V. Targeting Cellular Cofactors of HIV-1 Replication

VI. Preclinical Test Systems and Safety Concerns

VII. Safety Issues Raised in Clinical Trials

VIII. Gene Therapy Trials for HIV-AIDS

IX. Conclusion

When Cellular Networks Run Out of Control

I. Introduction: Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes or Who Watches the Watchmen?

II. Control of Individual miRNAs and RNAi Components

III. Global Dysregulation of Key RNAi Factors in Human Disease

IV. Quantitative Interference of Viruses with Host RNAi Factors

V. Adverse Effects in Gene/RNAi Therapy Studies

VI. Outlook: Relevance for Molecular Biology and Clinical Translation of RNAi

Index

Description

This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on cellular RNA interference mechanisms and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the various fields.

Key Features

  • This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

