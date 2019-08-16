Cellular Internet of Things: From Massive Deployments to Critical 5G Applications, Second Edition, gives insights into the recent and rapid work performed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and the Multefire Alliance (MFA) to develop systems for the Cellular IoT. Beyond the technologies, readers will learn what the mMTC and cMTC market segments look like, deployment options and expected performance in terms of system capacity, expected battery lifetime, data throughput, access delay time and device cost, regulations for operation in unlicensed frequency bands, and how they impact system design and performance.

This new edition contains updated content on the latest EC-GSM IoT, LTE-M and NB-IoT features in 3GPP Release 15, critical communication, i.e. URLLC, specified in 3GPP Release 15 for both LTE and NR, LTE-M and NB-IoT for unlicensed frequency bands specified in the Multefire Alliance (MFA), and an updated outlook of what the future holds in Industrial IoT and drone communications, amongst other topics.