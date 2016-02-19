Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation
1st Edition
Vascular Adhesion Molecules
Description
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation: Vascular Adhesion Molecules presents the study of the structure and function of constitutive and inducible cell surface structures, which contribute to the temporal and spatial patterns, and cellular selectivity of leukocyte-vessel wall interactions. The book addresses the rapidly expanding field of vascular adhesion molecules. Contributed articles discuss SELECTINS, a family of structurally related glycoproteins that contain lectin like domains that confer leukocyte-selective adhesive functions, which include ELAM-1 (Endothelial-Leukocyte Adhesion Molecule-1), GMP-140 (PADGEM, CD62), and LAM-1 (gp 90m e l, LEC-CAM-1, LECAM-1). Other adhesive molecules such as CD44 and members of the immunoglobulin family of cell surface glycoprotiens, including ICAM-1 (CD54), VCAM-1/ INCAM-110 and LP AM-1 are also considered. The text will be very useful to cytologists, molecular biologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Endothelial-Leukocyte Adhesion Molecule-1 (ELAM-1):A Vascular SELECTIN That Regulates Inflammation
I. Introduction
II. ELAM-1 Structure and the SELECTIN Gene Family
III. Sialyl-Lewis X, a Carbohydrate Ligand for ELAM-1
IV. Expression of ELAM-1 In Vitro and In Vivo 7
V. Sialyl-Lewis X on Tumor Cells
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Leukocyte Interactions Mediated by GMP-140
I. Introduction
II. Tissue and Subcellular Distribution of GMP-140
III. Structure of GMP-140
IV. Receptor Properties of GMP-140
V. Physiologic Role of GMP-140
VI. Pathologic Role of GMP-140
References
Chapter 3 Leukocyte Adhesion Molecule-1 (LAM-1): Structure, Function, Genetics, and Evolution
I. Introduction
II. LAM-1 Structure
III. LAM-1 Expression
IV. Regulation of LAM-1 Expression
V. LAM-1 Mediates Lymphocyte Binding to HEV
VI. LAM-1 Mediates Leukocyte Binding to Endothelium
VII. Evolutionary Conservation of LAM-1
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 The Peripheral Lymph Node Homing Receptor: Tandem Structural and Functional Domains in a Novel Class of Adhesion Molecule
I. Introduction
II. Protein Characterization of the Mouse Lymph Node Homing Receptor
III. Structural Analysis of Lymph Node Homing Receptor cDNA
IV. Evolutionary Conservation of Lymphocyte Homing Receptor Structure
V. Conservation of a Chromosomal Region Containing the Lymph Node Homing Recepter, Its Gene Family, and Complement Regulatory Genes
VI. Functional Domains of the Lymph Node Homing Receptor
VII. Broader Implications of the Lymph Node Homing Receptor for the Function of the Immune System
References
Chapter 5 The Peyer's Patch Homing Receptor: A Novel Member of the Integrin Family
I. Introduction
II. Structure of LPAM-1: A Novel Integrin Molecule α4βp
III. Tissue Distribution of LPAM-1
IV. LPAM-2 α4mβ1: Another Receptor Involved in Lymphocyte Homing to Peyer's Patches?
V. Accessory Molecules for Lymphocyte Homing to Peyer's Patches
VI. Possible Ligands for LPAM-1 or LPAM-2
VII. Concluding Perspective
References
Chapter 6 Vascular Addressins: Tissue Selective Endothelial Cell Adhesion Molecules for Lymphocyte Homing
I. Introduction
II. Lymphocyte Interactions with High Endothelial Venules
III. Molecules Involved in Tissue-Specific Lymphocyte Interactions with Endothelial Cells
References
Chapter 7 Structure-Function Relationships of the CD44 Class of Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective and Previous Nomenclature
III. General Structure of CD44
IV. Novel CD44 Isoforms
V. Direct Evidence of CD44 Adhesive Function
VI. Effect of Cellular Context on CD44 Function
VII. Involvement of CD44 in Lymphocyte Activation
VIII. CD44 Expression on Memory T Cells
IX. Involvement of CD44 in Transmigration across Endothelium
X. CD44 Expression and Maturation of the Immune System
XL CD44 and Metastasis
XII. Summary and Future Directions
References
Chapter 8 Vascular Cell Adhesion Molecule-1
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of a Novel Endothelial-Lymphocyte Adhesion Pathway
III. Direct Expression, Cloning of VCAM-1
IV. An Alternate Form of VCAM-1
V. VCAM-1 Binds the Integrin VLA-4
VI. Monoclonal Antibodies to VCAM-1
VII. Expression of VCAM-1 In Vivo
VIII. Selective Induction of VCAM-1 by Interleukin-4
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 9 The Role of Intercellular Adhesion Molecule-1 (ICAM-1) in the Inflammatory Response
I. Leukocyte Adhesion in Inflammation: Role of CD18 Adhesion Molecules
II. Intercellular Adhesion Molecule-1 (ICAM-1): A CD18 Ligand
III. In Vivo Activity of Anti-ICAM-1 Monoclonal Antibodies
References
Index
