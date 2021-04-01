COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Cellular and Molecular Approaches in Fish Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222737

Cellular and Molecular Approaches in Fish Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Ignacio Monzon Jorge Fernandes
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222737
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

Cellular and Molecular Approaches in Fish Biology is a highly interdisciplinary resource to bring industry professionals up to date with the latest developments and information on fish biology research combining a historical overview of the different research areas in fish biology and detailed descriptions of cellular and molecular approaches with explanations and recommendations for research. The book presents a global perspective of each research area with detailed analytical methodologies on the cellular and molecular mechanisms within fish biology for experimentation. The book provides different points of view on how researchers have addressed timely issues, while describing and dissecting some of the new experimental/analytical approaches used to answer the key questions at cellular and molecular levels making this a valuable resource to those in industry as well as those entering the field.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed descriptions of each research approach highlighting the tricks of the trade for its effective and successful application
  • Includes latest developments of fish reproduction, fish nutrition, fish wellbeing, ecology and toxicology
  • Presents hot topic areas of research such as genetic editing, epigenetics, and eDNA

Readership

Anyone in the fisheries sector, scientists and researchers, fisheries managers, marine resource managers, marine biologists, fish farmers, marine ecologists, policy makers, leaders and regulators, operations researchers, as well as faculty and students. Students in marine bio/fisheries/aquatic science

Table of Contents

Section 1: Fish physiology
Subsection 1.1: Reproduction 
1. Spermatogenesis and CRISPR-Cas9 
2. Sperm cryopreservation 
3. Species conservation and subrogate reproduction
Subsection 1.2: Nutrition
4. Fish nutrition and metabolomics 
5. Microbiota and DNA-Seq 
6. Fish nutrition and ncRNAs
Subsection 1.3: Development and growth
7. Fish domestication and epigenetics 
8. Larval development and genomic resources 
9. Muscle growth and QTLs
Subsection 1.4: Health and welfare 
10. Fish behaviour and immunohistochemistry 
11. Fish immunology and long non-coding RNAs 
12. Fish welfare and mucosal immunity

Section 2: Ecology and evolution
13. Fish genomes and ecology
14. Fish diversity and eDNA
15. Phylogeny

Section 3: Toxicology
16. Fish toxicogenomics and cell-based assays
17. Ecotoxicology and blood cells
18. Genotoxicity

Section 4: Biomedical sciences
19. Osteogenesis and cell systems 
20. Gene editing and regeneration
21. Xenotransplantation

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222737

About the Editors

Ignacio Monzon

Dr. Ignacio Fernandez Monzón is a researcher at the Instituto Tecnológico Agrario de Castilla y León (ITACyL, Spain). He has a Bachelor degree in Marine Sciences and a Master in Aquaculture and a PhD in Biology by the University of Barcelona. Dr. Fernandez does research in fish physiology applying multidisciplinary approaches (in vivo and in vitro approaches, histology and immunohistochemistry procedures, live imaging, bioinformatics and transcriptomic analysis). He worked in several internationally recognized research institutions such as the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC, Spain), L'Institut Français de Recherche pour l'Exploitation de la Mer (IFREMER, France) and/or the Centre of Marine Sciences (CCMAR, Portugal) among others. He has participated in 2 international and 16 national research projects has ~40 publications: 31 articles in peer-reviewed journals and contributed 9 book chapters. He’s presented his work in 56 scientific meeting communications, 24 as oral presentations (7 as invited speaker). He has received several awards such as The Younger Scientist Award in an international congress.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Instituto Tecnologico Agrario de Castilla y Leon, ITACyL, Spain

Jorge Fernandes

Dr. Jorge Manuel de Oliveira Fernandes is a professor in genomics at Nord University (Norway). Dr. Fernandes is an expert in muscle growth and innate immunity in teleosts, with focus on the epigenetic regulation of gene networks in commercially important species, such as Nile tilapia and Atlantic salmon. He has an established track record of high-standard research, with 96 publications in peer-reviewed journal, and editor of one book and contributed two book chapters. Dr. Fernandes has participated in 14 research projects (4 as PI), including a prestigious ERC Consolidator grant to investigate the importance of epigenetic mechanisms on fish domestication. He serves on the editorial board of several scientific journals and is often invited as an external reviewer of grant proposals for international organisations. Dr Fernandes has been awarded the annual research prize at Nord University on two occasions and he has received the Outstanding Young Investigator grant from the Research Council of Norway in 2008.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Genomics, Nord University, Norway

Ratings and Reviews

