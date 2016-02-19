Cells and Tissues in Culture: Methods, Biology, and Physiology, Volume 3 focuses on the applications of the methods of tissue culture to various fields of investigation, including virology, immunology, and preventive medicine. The selection first offers information on molecular organization of cells and tissues in culture and tissue culture in radiobiology. Topics include cellular organization at the molecular level, fibrogenesis in tissue culture, effect of radiation on the growth of isolated cells, and irradiation of the selected parts of the cell. The publication then considers the effects of invading organisms on cells and tissues in culture and cell, tissue, and organ cultures in virus research. The book elaborates on antibody production in tissue culture and tissue culture in pharmacology. Discussions focus on early attempts at in vitro studies, tissue culture in the study of pharmacologically active agents, and methods of assessment of drug activity. The text also reviews invertebrate tissue and organ culture in cell research; introduction and methods employed in plant tissue culture; and growth, differentiation and organogenesis in plant tissue and organ cultures. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the culture of cells and tissues.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors to Volume 3

Foreword to Volume 3

Foreword to Volume 1

Foreword to Volume 2

Contents of Volume 1

Contents of Volume 2

1. The Molecular Organization of Cells and Tissues in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Cellular Organization at the Molecular Level

IV. Fibrogenesis in Tissue Culture

References

2. Tissue Culture in Radiobiology

I. Historical Introduction

II. The Effects of Radiation on Cell Proliferation

III. Effects of Radiation on the Growth of Tissue and Cell Cultures

IV. Effect of Radiation on the Growth of Isolated Cells

V. Irradiation of Selected Parts of the Cell

VI. Some Fallacious Methods of Growth Measurement

VII. Non-mitotic Cell Death

VIII. Degenerative Changes in the Cytoplasm

IX. Radiation and Cell Differentiation

X. The Radiosensitivity of Malignant Cells

XI. Chemical Factors Influencing Radiosensitivity

XII. Effects of Radiation on the Culture Medium

XIII. Comparison of in vitro with in vivo Sensitivity

XIV. Comparison of Different Sorts of Ionizing Radiation

XV. Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation

XVI. Conclusion

References

3. Effects of Invading Organisms on Cells and Tissues in Culture

I. Introduction

II. Protozoa

III. Bacteria

IV. Mycoplasma (PPLO)

V. Miyagawanella

VI. Poxviruses

VII. Herpes Viruses

VIII. Adenoviruses

IX. Papova Viruses

X. Myxoviruses

XL Avian Sarcomas and Lymphomas

XII. Picorna Viruses

XIII. Arboviruses

XIV. Miscellaneous Viruses

XV. Apologia and Epilogue

References

4. Cell, Tissue and Organ Cultures in Virus Research

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Viruses in Tissue Culture

III. Identification of Viruses

IV. Titration of Viruses

V. Replication of Viruses

VI. Viral Genetics

VII. Production of Virus Vaccines

VIII. Transformation of Cells by Viruses

IX. Virus Studies in Organ Cultures

References

5. Antibody Production in Tissue Culture

I. Introduction

II. Early Attempts at in vitro Studies

III. Recent in vitro Studies

IV. Combined in vitro-in vivo Studies

V. Conclusions

References

6. Tissue Culture in Pharmacology

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Assessment of Drug Activity

III. Tissue Culture in Screening Systems in Cancer Chemotherapy

IV. Tissue Culture in the Study of Pharmacologically Active Agents

References

7. Invertebrate Tissue and Organ Culture in Cell Research

I. Introduction

II. Design of Culture Media

III. Preparation of Materials and Techniques

IV. Sources of Cells and Tissues

V. Growth by Cell Division in Tissue Cultures

VI. Aggregation of Dissociated Cells

VII. Culture of Organs and Embryos in Developmental Studies

VIII. Invertebrate Tissue Culture in Pathology

References

8. Introduction and Methods Employed in Plant Tissue Culture

I. Introduction

II. Techniques of Organ, Tissue and Free Cell Culture

References

9. The Nutrition and Metabolism of Plant Tissue and Organ Cultures

I. Introduction

II. Aspects of Inorganic Nutrition

III. Aspects of Nitrogen Nutrition and Metabolism

IV. Carbohydrate Requirements and Physiological Effects of Sugars and Sugar Alcohols

V. Vitamin Nutrition

VI. Requirements for Growth-regulating Substances

VII. Pathways of Biosynthesis, "Biochemical Genetics" and Adaptation in Organ and Tissue Cultures

VIII. The Release of Metabolites into the Culture Medium

IX. The Resistance to Growth in Culture Encountered with some Organs, Tissues and Cells

References

10. Growth, Differentiation and Organogenesis in Plant Tissue and Organ Cultures

I. Introduction

II. Growth and Differentiation in Cultured Roots

III. Histogenesis in Callus Cultures

IV. Growth and Differentiation in Suspension Cultures

V. General Conclusions

References

11. The Use of Tissue Culture in Phytopathology

I. Introduction

II. The Crown-gall Disease

III. Genetic Tumours

IV. Virus Tumours

V. Spruce Tumours

VI. Fern Tumours

VII. Insect Galls

VIII. Nematodes

IX. Bacterial Diseases

X. Fungal Diseases

XI. Virus Diseases

References

Author Index

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index