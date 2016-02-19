Cells and Tissues in Culture Methods, Biology and Physiology
1st Edition
Description
Cells and Tissues in Culture: Methods, Biology, and Physiology, Volume 3 focuses on the applications of the methods of tissue culture to various fields of investigation, including virology, immunology, and preventive medicine.
The selection first offers information on molecular organization of cells and tissues in culture and tissue culture in radiobiology. Topics include cellular organization at the molecular level, fibrogenesis in tissue culture, effect of radiation on the growth of isolated cells, and irradiation of the selected parts of the cell. The publication then considers the effects of invading organisms on cells and tissues in culture and cell, tissue, and organ cultures in virus research.
The book elaborates on antibody production in tissue culture and tissue culture in pharmacology. Discussions focus on early attempts at in vitro studies, tissue culture in the study of pharmacologically active agents, and methods of assessment of drug activity. The text also reviews invertebrate tissue and organ culture in cell research; introduction and methods employed in plant tissue culture; and growth, differentiation and organogenesis in plant tissue and organ cultures.
The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the culture of cells and tissues.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors to Volume 3
Foreword to Volume 3
Foreword to Volume 1
Foreword to Volume 2
Contents of Volume 1
Contents of Volume 2
1. The Molecular Organization of Cells and Tissues in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Cellular Organization at the Molecular Level
IV. Fibrogenesis in Tissue Culture
References
2. Tissue Culture in Radiobiology
I. Historical Introduction
II. The Effects of Radiation on Cell Proliferation
III. Effects of Radiation on the Growth of Tissue and Cell Cultures
IV. Effect of Radiation on the Growth of Isolated Cells
V. Irradiation of Selected Parts of the Cell
VI. Some Fallacious Methods of Growth Measurement
VII. Non-mitotic Cell Death
VIII. Degenerative Changes in the Cytoplasm
IX. Radiation and Cell Differentiation
X. The Radiosensitivity of Malignant Cells
XI. Chemical Factors Influencing Radiosensitivity
XII. Effects of Radiation on the Culture Medium
XIII. Comparison of in vitro with in vivo Sensitivity
XIV. Comparison of Different Sorts of Ionizing Radiation
XV. Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation
XVI. Conclusion
References
3. Effects of Invading Organisms on Cells and Tissues in Culture
I. Introduction
II. Protozoa
III. Bacteria
IV. Mycoplasma (PPLO)
V. Miyagawanella
VI. Poxviruses
VII. Herpes Viruses
VIII. Adenoviruses
IX. Papova Viruses
X. Myxoviruses
XL Avian Sarcomas and Lymphomas
XII. Picorna Viruses
XIII. Arboviruses
XIV. Miscellaneous Viruses
XV. Apologia and Epilogue
References
4. Cell, Tissue and Organ Cultures in Virus Research
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Viruses in Tissue Culture
III. Identification of Viruses
IV. Titration of Viruses
V. Replication of Viruses
VI. Viral Genetics
VII. Production of Virus Vaccines
VIII. Transformation of Cells by Viruses
IX. Virus Studies in Organ Cultures
References
5. Antibody Production in Tissue Culture
I. Introduction
II. Early Attempts at in vitro Studies
III. Recent in vitro Studies
IV. Combined in vitro-in vivo Studies
V. Conclusions
References
6. Tissue Culture in Pharmacology
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Assessment of Drug Activity
III. Tissue Culture in Screening Systems in Cancer Chemotherapy
IV. Tissue Culture in the Study of Pharmacologically Active Agents
References
7. Invertebrate Tissue and Organ Culture in Cell Research
I. Introduction
II. Design of Culture Media
III. Preparation of Materials and Techniques
IV. Sources of Cells and Tissues
V. Growth by Cell Division in Tissue Cultures
VI. Aggregation of Dissociated Cells
VII. Culture of Organs and Embryos in Developmental Studies
VIII. Invertebrate Tissue Culture in Pathology
References
8. Introduction and Methods Employed in Plant Tissue Culture
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Organ, Tissue and Free Cell Culture
References
9. The Nutrition and Metabolism of Plant Tissue and Organ Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Aspects of Inorganic Nutrition
III. Aspects of Nitrogen Nutrition and Metabolism
IV. Carbohydrate Requirements and Physiological Effects of Sugars and Sugar Alcohols
V. Vitamin Nutrition
VI. Requirements for Growth-regulating Substances
VII. Pathways of Biosynthesis, "Biochemical Genetics" and Adaptation in Organ and Tissue Cultures
VIII. The Release of Metabolites into the Culture Medium
IX. The Resistance to Growth in Culture Encountered with some Organs, Tissues and Cells
References
10. Growth, Differentiation and Organogenesis in Plant Tissue and Organ Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Growth and Differentiation in Cultured Roots
III. Histogenesis in Callus Cultures
IV. Growth and Differentiation in Suspension Cultures
V. General Conclusions
References
11. The Use of Tissue Culture in Phytopathology
I. Introduction
II. The Crown-gall Disease
III. Genetic Tumours
IV. Virus Tumours
V. Spruce Tumours
VI. Fern Tumours
VII. Insect Galls
VIII. Nematodes
IX. Bacterial Diseases
X. Fungal Diseases
XI. Virus Diseases
References
Author Index
Taxonomic Index
Subject Index
