Cell to Cell Signalling: From Experiments to Theoretical Models is a collection of papers from a NATO Workshop conducted in Belgium in September 1988. The book discusses nerve cells and neural networks involved in signal transfers. The works of Hodgkin and Huxley presents a prototypic combination between experimental and theoretical approaches. The book discusses the coupling process found between secretory cells that modify their behavior. The text also analyzes morphogenesis and development, and then emphasizes the pattern formation found in Drosophila and in the amphibian embryo. The text also cite examples of immunological modeling that is related to the dynamics of immune networks based on idiotypic regulation. One paper analyzes the immune dynamism of HIV infection. The text notes that hormone signaling can be attributed as responsible for intercellular communication. Another paper examines how the dominant follicle in the ovarian cycle is selected, as well as the effectiveness of hormone secretion responsible for encoding the frequency of occurrence of periodic signals. The book also discusses heart signal sources such as cardiac dynamics and the response of periodically excited cardiac cells. The text can prove valuable for practioners in the field of neurology and cardiovascular medicine, and for researchers in molecular biology and molecular chemistry.

Part 1: From Nerve Cells to Neural Networks

The Role of the intrinsic Electrophysiological Properties of Central Neurones in Oscillation and Resonance

A Three-Dimensional Model of a Thalamic Neurone

Rhythmic Neuronal Burst Generation: Experiment and Theory

Kinetics of Release as a Tool to Distinguish between Models for Neurotransmitter Release

Collective Properties of insulin-Secreting Cells

The Segmental Burst-Generating Network Used in Lamprey Locomotion: Experiments and Simulations

Mathematical Modeling of Central Pattern Generators

Universal Learning Mechanisms: From Genes to Molecular Switches

Neural Networks: From Neurocomputing to Neuromodeling

Part 2: Morphogenesis and Development

The Evolution of Morphogens

Positional Information and Prepattern in the Development of Pattern

The Early amphibian Embryo: Evidence for activating and for Modulating Or Self-Limiting Components in a Signalling System That Underlies Pattern Formation

Pattern Formation Mechanisms - a Comparison of Reaction-Diffusion and Mechanochemical Models

The Budding of Membranes

Pattern Formation and the Activation of Particular Genes

Bifurcations, Harmonics and the Four Color Wheel Mode of Drosophila Development

Turing Prepatterns of the Second Kind Simulated on Supercomputers in Three Curvilinear Coordinates and Time

Modeling Plant Growth and Architecture

Part 3: Cell to Cell Signals in Immunology

The Broken Idiotypic Mirror Hypothesis

Immune Networks: A topological View

Shape Space Analysis of Immune Networks

Information Processing in Immune Systems: Clonai Selection Versus Idiotypic Network Models

A Model for the Dynamics of the Immune Response Based on Idiotypic Regulation

Evolution of Tumours Attacked by Immune Cytotoxic Cells: The Immune Response Dilemma

Complex Dynamical Behavior in the Interaction between Hiv and the Immune System

Part 4: Hormonal Signaling: The Reproductive System

The Circhoral Hypothalamic Clock That Governs The 28-Day Menstrual Cycle

Cell to Cell Signaling through Circulatory Feedback: A Mathematical Model of the Mechanism of Follicle Selection in the Mammalian Ovary

The Emergence of the Dominant Ovarian Follicle in Primates: A Random Driven Event?

The Critical Role of Signal Quality: Lessons From Pulsatile Gnrh Pathophysiology and Clinical Applications

Episodic Hormone Secretion in the Regulation and Pathophysiology of the Reproductive System in Man

Frequency Coding in Intercellular Communication

Part 5: Signal Transduction Based on Calcium Oscillations

Intracellular Calcium Oscillators

Cell Signalling through Cytoplasmic Calcium Oscillations

Theoretical Insights into the Origin of Signal-Induced Calcium Oscillations

Part 6: Intercellular Communication in Dictyostelium

Reversible Phosphorylation of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors Controls Camp Oscillations in Dictyostelium All

Is There a Cyclic-Amp-Independent Oscillator in Dictyostelium Discoideum?

Spiral Order in Chemical Reactions

Cyclic-Amp Waves in Dictyostelium: Specific Models and General theories

Part 7: Signal Propagation in the Heart

On the Non-Linear Motions of the Heart: Fractals, Chaos and Cardiac Dynamics

Alternans in Periodically Stimulated Isolated Ventricular Myocytes: Experiment and Model

The Role of Anisotropic Impulse Propagation in Ventricular Tachycardia

Computer Simulation of Anisotropic Impulse Propagation: Characteristics of Action Potentials During Re-Entrant Arrhythmias

A Mathematical Model for the Initiation of Ventricular Tachycardia in Myocardium

Vortex Re-Entry in Healthy Myocardium

Spiral Wave (Drawing)

