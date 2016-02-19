Cell to Cell Signalling
Cell to Cell Signalling: From Experiments to Theoretical Models is a collection of papers from a NATO Workshop conducted in Belgium in September 1988. The book discusses nerve cells and neural networks involved in signal transfers. The works of Hodgkin and Huxley presents a prototypic combination between experimental and theoretical approaches. The book discusses the coupling process found between secretory cells that modify their behavior. The text also analyzes morphogenesis and development, and then emphasizes the pattern formation found in Drosophila and in the amphibian embryo. The text also cite examples of immunological modeling that is related to the dynamics of immune networks based on idiotypic regulation. One paper analyzes the immune dynamism of HIV infection. The text notes that hormone signaling can be attributed as responsible for intercellular communication. Another paper examines how the dominant follicle in the ovarian cycle is selected, as well as the effectiveness of hormone secretion responsible for encoding the frequency of occurrence of periodic signals. The book also discusses heart signal sources such as cardiac dynamics and the response of periodically excited cardiac cells. The text can prove valuable for practioners in the field of neurology and cardiovascular medicine, and for researchers in molecular biology and molecular chemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part 1: From Nerve Cells to Neural Networks
The Role of the intrinsic Electrophysiological Properties of Central Neurones in Oscillation and Resonance
A Three-Dimensional Model of a Thalamic Neurone
Rhythmic Neuronal Burst Generation: Experiment and Theory
Kinetics of Release as a Tool to Distinguish between Models for Neurotransmitter Release
Collective Properties of insulin-Secreting Cells
The Segmental Burst-Generating Network Used in Lamprey Locomotion: Experiments and Simulations
Mathematical Modeling of Central Pattern Generators
Universal Learning Mechanisms: From Genes to Molecular Switches
Neural Networks: From Neurocomputing to Neuromodeling
Part 2: Morphogenesis and Development
The Evolution of Morphogens
Positional Information and Prepattern in the Development of Pattern
The Early amphibian Embryo: Evidence for activating and for Modulating Or Self-Limiting Components in a Signalling System That Underlies Pattern Formation
Pattern Formation Mechanisms - a Comparison of Reaction-Diffusion and Mechanochemical Models
The Budding of Membranes
Pattern Formation and the Activation of Particular Genes
Bifurcations, Harmonics and the Four Color Wheel Mode of Drosophila Development
Turing Prepatterns of the Second Kind Simulated on Supercomputers in Three Curvilinear Coordinates and Time
Modeling Plant Growth and Architecture
Part 3: Cell to Cell Signals in Immunology
The Broken Idiotypic Mirror Hypothesis
Immune Networks: A topological View
Shape Space Analysis of Immune Networks
Information Processing in Immune Systems: Clonai Selection Versus Idiotypic Network Models
A Model for the Dynamics of the Immune Response Based on Idiotypic Regulation
Evolution of Tumours Attacked by Immune Cytotoxic Cells: The Immune Response Dilemma
Complex Dynamical Behavior in the Interaction between Hiv and the Immune System
Part 4: Hormonal Signaling: The Reproductive System
The Circhoral Hypothalamic Clock That Governs The 28-Day Menstrual Cycle
Cell to Cell Signaling through Circulatory Feedback: A Mathematical Model of the Mechanism of Follicle Selection in the Mammalian Ovary
The Emergence of the Dominant Ovarian Follicle in Primates: A Random Driven Event?
The Critical Role of Signal Quality: Lessons From Pulsatile Gnrh Pathophysiology and Clinical Applications
Episodic Hormone Secretion in the Regulation and Pathophysiology of the Reproductive System in Man
Frequency Coding in Intercellular Communication
Part 5: Signal Transduction Based on Calcium Oscillations
Intracellular Calcium Oscillators
Cell Signalling through Cytoplasmic Calcium Oscillations
Theoretical Insights into the Origin of Signal-Induced Calcium Oscillations
Part 6: Intercellular Communication in Dictyostelium
Reversible Phosphorylation of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors Controls Camp Oscillations in Dictyostelium All
Is There a Cyclic-Amp-Independent Oscillator in Dictyostelium Discoideum?
Spiral Order in Chemical Reactions
Cyclic-Amp Waves in Dictyostelium: Specific Models and General theories
Part 7: Signal Propagation in the Heart
On the Non-Linear Motions of the Heart: Fractals, Chaos and Cardiac Dynamics
Alternans in Periodically Stimulated Isolated Ventricular Myocytes: Experiment and Model
The Role of Anisotropic Impulse Propagation in Ventricular Tachycardia
Computer Simulation of Anisotropic Impulse Propagation: Characteristics of Action Potentials During Re-Entrant Arrhythmias
A Mathematical Model for the Initiation of Ventricular Tachycardia in Myocardium
Vortex Re-Entry in Healthy Myocardium
Spiral Wave (Drawing)
Index
