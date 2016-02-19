Cell Separation
1st Edition
Methods and Selected Applications
Description
Cell Separation: Methods and Selected Applications, Volume 4 provides information pertinent to the design and application of methods for the separation of cells. This book covers a variety of topics, including liver cells, epidermal Langerhans cells, isolation of oval cells, clonal analysis, and the purification of polymorphonuclear leukocytes.
Organized into 17 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the central role of the liver in the metabolism of the body. This text then provides the analysis of Langerhans cells that allow modulation of their function and provide approaches to the treatment of skin disease. Other chapters consider the biological significance of oval cells. This book discusses as well the elucidation of the mechanisms of cellular proliferation, function, and differentiation in living tissues. The final chapter deals with the important applications of cell culture that involve continuous cell lines.
This book is a valuable resource for cell biologists, experimental oncologists, hematologists, immunologists, and endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Separation and Characterization of Liver Cells
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Liver Cells
III. Preparation of Isolated Liver Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
2. Purification and Characterization of Epidermal Langerhans Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Constituents of the Epidermis
III. Characterization of Epidermal Langerhans Cells
IV. Enrichment of Epidermal Langerhans Cells
References
3. Purification and Culture of Oval Cells from Rat Liver
I. Biological Importance of Oval Cells: Does Normal Adult Liver Contain Stem Cells?
II. Isolation and Characterization of Oval Cells and Comparison with Other Liver Cell Types from Normal and Carcinogen-Treated Rats
III. Growth of Liver Epithelial Cells in Vitro
IV. Perspectives
References
4. Isolation and Characterization of Lymphocytes from Mature Mouse Liver
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Suspensions of Cells from Liver
III. Separation of Lymphocytes from Mouse Liver
IV. Further Characterization of Lymphocytes from Liver
V. Concluding Remarks
References
5. A Comparison of Cell Separations Obtained with Centrifugal Elutriation and Sedimentation at Unit Gravity
I. Introduction
II. A Theoretical Comparison and Factors Influencing Separation
III. Applications
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
6. Limiting Dilution Assays for the Separation, Characterization, and Quantitation of Biologically Active Particles and Their Clonal Progeny
I. Introduction
II. Sample LDAs: SHPM Validity Tests
III. Sample LDAs: Sample Estimators
IV. Population LDAs
V. Assay Design
VI. Comparative Experiments
VII. Clonal Analysis
VIII. Partition Analysis
IX. Conclusion
References
7. Purification and Functional Evaluation of Human Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Techniques for the Isolation of Polymorphonuclear Neutrophils
IV. Considerations in Choosing a Technique for the Purification of Polymorphonuclear Neutrophils
V. Functional Analysis of Circulating Human Polymorphonuclear Neutrophils Isolated by Different Methods
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Fabrication of a Manually Operable Countercurrent Distribution Apparatus and Its Application for Separation of Cells in Aqueous Two-Phase Polymer System
I. Introduction
II. Countercurrent Distribution (CCD)
III. Separation of Rat Testicular Cells by Manually Operable CCD Apparatus
IV. Conclusion
References
9. Separation and Characterization of Phagocytes from Human Colon
I. Introduction
II. Dissociation of Mucosal Cells
III. Enrichment of Mucosal Phagocytes
IV. Analysis of Cell Suspensions by Flow Cytometry
V. Functional Analysis
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
10. Exploitation of Surface Molecules for Separation of Cells from Mosaic Livers
I. Introduction
II. Construction of Genotypic Mosaic Livers
III. Immunological Approaches Toward Purifying Donor- and Host-Origin Liver Cells from Genotypic Mosaic Livers
IV. Summary
References
11. Isolation, Characterization, and Possible Functions of Follicular Dendritic Cells from Tonsils and Adenoids
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Follicular Dendritic Cells (FDC) in Situ
III. Isolation of FDC
IV. Characterization of Isolated FDC
V. Functional Study of FCD in Vitro
VI. Conclusions
References
12. Magnetite-Protein Conjugates for the Separation of Cells by High Gradient Magnetic Filtration
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Filtration
III. Particulate Magnetic Labels
IV. Cell Labeling
V. Cell Sorting
VI. Summary
References
13. The Development of Techniques That Permit the Selection and Growth of Malignant Cells from Human Colonic Carcinomas
I. Introduction
II. Tissue Procurement and Initial Tissue Processing
III. Human Colon Cancer Cell Lines
IV. Characterization of Human Colon Cancer Cell Lines
V. Utilization of a Human Cancer Cell Line Bank for Evaluation of New Anticancer Drugs
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
14, Separation of Subpopulations from Heterogeneous Human Monocytes
I. Introduction
II. Separation Procedures Currently Available to Isolate Monocytes
III. Isolation of Monocyte Subsets by Means of a Blood Component Separator (BCS) and Centrifugal Elutriation (CE)
IV. Phenotypic Analysis of the Monocyte Subsets
V. Functional Analysis of the Monocyte Subsets
VI. Conclusions
References
15. Identification and Isolation of Human Splenic Macrophages, Lymphocytes, and Related Cells with in Situ Immunohistochemical Techniques and Countercurrent Centrifugal Elutriation
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Various Types of Spleen Cells in Situ
III. Preparation of Spleen Cell Suspensions
IV. Separation of Spleen Cells by Countercurrent Centrifugal Elutriation
V. Critical Assessment of the Methods Used to Identify Spleen Cell Types and to Separate Them from Splenic Tissue
References
16. Methods for the Purification of Malignant Cells from Blood
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Separation Procedures
IV. Nonseparative Procedures
V. Conclusions
References
17. Heterogeneity of Proteolytic Enzyme Preparations Commonly Employed for Dispersal of Solid Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic Dispersal of Solid Tissues
III. Trypsin
IV. Heterogeneity of Enzyme Preparations Used for Tissue Dispersal
V. Recommendations for Increased Standardization of Tissue Dispersal
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 6th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219417