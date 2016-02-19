Cell Physiology
1st Edition
Molecular Dynamics
Description
Cell Physiology: Molecular Dynamics focuses on the molecular aspects of cell physiology. It analyzes the functional and structural organization of the cell as a unit of inheritance and a biochemical transducer; the mechanisms of genetic transmission; the transcription and translation of the genetic message; the capture of energy in oxidative phosphorylation and photosynthesis; and the principle of semi-conservation in DNA duplication. Experiments illustrate the basic principles described in this book.
Organized into three sections encompassing 19 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the cell as a system of compartments, and the possible functional significance of compartmentation. It then turns to a discussion of some of the processes involved in the functioning of the cell, the genetic control of cell function, the replication of DNA, and extrachromosomal inheritance. The reader is also introduced to interactions between organelles and the nucleus; differentiation and control of protein synthesis; the role of enzymes in the regulation of metabolism; and control of macromolecules in bacteria and in some mammalian tissues. The books also covers oxidative phosphorylation and mitochondrial organization; transport and permeability of the cell membrane; the role of specialized cells in the excitation and conduction of signals; and the molecular basis of mechanochemical coupling.
This book is a valuable resource for undergraduate students with a basic knowledge of the biochemical and genetic approaches to biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: An Introduction to the Cell
Chapter 1 The Cell: A System of Compartments
I. The General Organization of the Cell
II. The Compartments of the Cell
III. Are the Compartments Enclosed in Semipermeable Membranes?
IV. Possible Functional Significance of Compartmentation
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 2 The Cell: A Dynamic System
I. Changes Triggered by Changes in Physiological Conditions
II. Secretion
III. Endocytosis: Pinocytosis and Phagocytosis
Suggested Reading
References
Part II: The Cell as a Genetic Units
Chapter 3 Genetic Control of Cell Function
I. The Genetic Control of Metabolism: Control of Enzyme Synthesis
II. Linearity of the Genetic Code
III. Nature of the Changes Induced in Proteins by Mutations; The Colinearity of the Genetic Code and the Protein Molecules
IV. Chemical Basis of Inheritance
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 4 The Replication of DNA
I. Properties of DNA Polymerases: The in Vitro Replication of DNA
II. In Vivo Synthesis of DNA
III. Replication of the Prokaryotic Chromosome
IV. Replication of the Eukaryotic Chromosome
V. Reverse Transcriptase
VI.Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 5 Transcription of the Genetic Message
I. The Indirect Role of the Genetic Determinants
II. The Machinery of Protein Synthesis
III. RNA Containing the Information Necessary for the Synthesis of Specific Proteins
IV. The in Vitro Transcription of RNA
V. The Message Produced Inside Cells
VI. The Transcription of the Synthetic Machinery
VII. Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 6 Translation of the Genetic Message
I. The Reactions Involved in Protein Synthesis
II. The Mechanism of Translation
III. Interactions among the Different Components of the Synthesizing System
IV. Protein Synthesis and Membranes
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 7 Extrachromosomal Inheritance
I. Transfer of Genetic Information by Nonchromosomal Factors
II. Interaction between Chromosomal and Extrachromosomal Determinants
III. Genetic Characteristics of Extrachromosomal Determinants
IV. Molecular Basis for Extrachromosomal Inheritance
V. Extrachromosomal Inheritance without Genes
VI. Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 8 Interactions between the Organelles and the Nucleus
I. Mitochondrial DNA: Its Genetic Significance
II. The Synthesis of Proteins in Mitochondria
III. The DNA of the Chloroplast
IV. The Synthesis of the Proteins of the Chloroplast
V. Interplay between Chromosomal Genes and the Organelles
VI. Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 9 Differentiation and the Control of Protein Synthesis
I. The Genetic Complement Is Probably Unchanged by Differentiation
II. The Unavailability of the Genome to Transcription
III. Control of the Availability of the mRNA
IV. Development and the Quality of the mRNA Produced
V. Gene Reiteration and Amplification
VI. The Role of the Cytoplasm in Development
VII. Summary
Suggested Reading
References
Part III: The Cell as a Transducer
Chapter 10 Energy and Biological Systems
I. Free Energy
II. Coupled Reactions
III. Redox Potentials
IV. ?G as a Function of the Concentration of Reactants
V. ?G0
VI. The Energy Cost of Transport
VII. Muscle Contraction
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 11 Enzymes and the Regulation of Metabolism
I. Chemical Reactions
II. The Role of Enzymes
III. Kinetics of Enzyme Reactions
IV. Multienzyme Complexes
V. Regulation of Metabolism
VI. Interactions between the Various Mechanisms
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 12 Regulation of Metabolism: The Control of Macromolecules
I. On and Off Switches
II. Production and Degradation of Specific Enzymes
III. Mechanisms of Control of Enzyme Production
IV. Multiplicity of Controls in Protein Synthesis
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 13 Oxidative Phosphorylation and Mitochondrial Organization
I. General Considerations
II. The Electron Transport Chain
III. Oxidative Phosphorylation
IV. Coupling of Electron Transport to the Translocation of Ions
V. Mechanisms of Coupling
VI. Correspondence between Structural and Biochemical Elements
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 14 Photosynthesis
I. Chloroplasts and Analogous Structures
II. The Events of Photosynthesis
III. Photosynthetic Phosphorylation; Cyclic Photophosphorylation
IV. The Production of Reducing Equivalents
V. The Presence of Two Photochemical Systems
VI. The Photosynthetic Units
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 15 The Cell Membrane: Transport and Permeability
I. The Carriers
II. Carrier Models
III. The Energy Coupling
IV. The Hunt for Carriers
V. Vectorial Enzymes
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 16 The Cell Membrane: Transport of Ions
I. Models of Active Transport
II. The Coupling of the ATP Hydrolysis to Transport of Na+
III. The Transport ATPase System
IV. Characterization of the Transport of ATPase
V. The Hunt for Carriers
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 17 Excitation and Conduction
I. Neurons: Units of Conduction
II. The Resting
III. Dynamics of the Membrane Potential
IV. Electrogenic Pumps
V. Transmission of Excitation between Cells
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 18 Mechanochemical Coupling: Motility in Various Systems
I. High-Energy Phosphate and Motility
II. Contraction in Striated Muscle
III. Cilia and Flagella
IV. Motility in Primitive Systems
Suggested Reading
References
Chapter 19 Mechanochemical Coupling: Its Molecular Basis
I. The Molecular Basis of Contraction
II. Is the Sliding Filament Model Applicable to Other Muscle Systems?
III. Is the Sliding Filament Model Applicable to Other Forms of Biological Movement?
IV. Filaments and Tubules in Cells
V. Triggering of Contraction
Suggested Reading
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 738
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142816