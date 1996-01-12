Cell Physiology
1st Edition
Source Book
A multi-authored and comprehensive text, Cell Physiology Source Book enables graduate students in various biological sub-disciplines to gain a thorough understanding of cell physiology. It begins with a reviewof the physical chemistry of solutions, protein structure, and membrane structure, and ends with an Appendix featuring reviews of electricity, electrochemistry, and cable properties of cells. In between, this book is loaded with information on membrane potentials, cell metabolism, signal transduction, transport physiology and pumps, membrane excitability and ion channels, synaptic transmission, sensory transduction, muscle contraction, excitation-contraction coupling, bioluminescence, photosynthesis, andplant cell physiology. This exhaustive work provides graduate students with detailed and authoritative coverage of nearly all aspects of cell physiology. Such broad coverage of this field within a single source makes for a unique text. Chapters written in a clear, concise, and didactic style, and appropriate reviews of basic physics and chemistry are among the many distinguishing features of this monumental treatise.
Comprehensive source-book of cell physiology Authoritative and multi-authored by leading experts in the field Unique features include broad coverage and review of relevant physics, chemistry, and metabolism Clear, concise, and didactic Includes reviews of physical chemistry of solutions, protein structure, membrane structure, electrochemistry, and electricity Topic covered include plant cell physiology, photosynthesis, bioluminescence, effects of pressure, cilia, and flagellae Detailed treatise on ion channels and their regulation
Senior undergraduates and graduate students in physiology and biophysics programs.
Biophysical Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Metabolism, Second Messengers, and Ultrastructure:<$> J.C. Freedman,<$> Biophysical Chemistry of Cellular Electrocytes. M.R. Pincus,<$> The Physiological Structure and Functionof Proteins. F. Schroeder and W.G. Wood,<$> Lateral Lipid Domains and Membrane Functions. D.G. Ferguson,<$> Ultrastructure of Cells. N. Sperelakis,<$> Diffusion and Permeability. N. Sperelakis,<$> Origin of Resting Membrane Potentials. N. Sperelakis,<$> Gibbs–Donnan Equilibrium Potentials. M.A. Lieberman and R.G. Sleight,<$> Energy Production and Metabolism. R.G. Sleight and M.A. Lieberman,<$> Signal Transduction. J.R. Dedman and M.A. Kaetzel,<$> Calcium as an Intracellular Second Messenger: Mediated by Calcium Binding Proteins. Transport Physiology, Pumps, and Exchangers:<$> J. Cuppoletti,<$> Transport of Ions and Non-Electrolytes. E.T. Wallick,<$> The Sodium Pump. I. Edes and E.G. Kranias,<$> Ca2+<$>-ATPases.J.H.B. Bridge,<$> Na–Ca Exchange Currents. C.M. Baumgarten and J.J. Feher,<$> Osmosis and Regulation of Cell Volume. R.W. Putnam,<$> Intracellular pH Regulation. R.W. Putnam,<$> Polarity of Cell Membranes. Membrane Excitability and IonChannels:<$> N. Sperelakis,<$> Cable Properties and Propagation of Action Potentials. N. Sperelakis,<$> Electrogenesis of Membrane Excitability. RY.K. Pun and H. Lecar,<$> Patch-Clamp Techniques and Analysis. S.R. Levinson,<$> Structure and Mechanism of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels. B. Nilius,<$> Ion Channels in Nonexcitable Cells. A. Lievano and A. Darszon,<$> Ion Channels in Sperm. W.J. Larsen and E.M. Hendrix,<$> Biology of Gap Junctions. L.J. DeFelice and M. Mazzanti,<$> Biophysics of the Nuclear Envelope.N. Sperelakis,<$> Regulation of Ion Channels by Phosphorylation. <$>A. Yatani,<$> Ion Channels that are Directly Regulated by G Proteins. Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins, Drugs, and Diseases:<$> K. Blumenthal,<$> Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins. R.K. Hermsmeyer,<$> Ion Channels as Targets for Drugs. S.H. Bryant,<$> Ion Channels as Targets for Genetic Disease. Synaptic Transmission and Sensory Transduction:<$> G.L. Westbrook,<$> Ligand-Gated Ion Channels. J.B. Suszkiw,<$> Synaptic Transmission. N. Gallo-Payet and M.D. Payet,<$> Excitation–Secretion Coupling. C.E. Morris,<$> Stretch-Sensitive Ion Channels. M.M. Behbehani,<$> Mechanoreceptor and Sonoreceptor Transduction. A.L. Zimmerman,<$> Cyclic Nucleotide-Gated Ion Channels. A.L. Zimmerman,<$> Visual Transduction. S. Roper,<$> Olfactory/Taste Receptor Transduction. S. Misler,<$> Stimulus Transduction in Metabolic Sensor Cells. Muscle and Other Contractile Systems:<$> N. Sperelakis,<$> Skeletal Muscle Action Potentials. G.M. Wahler,<$> Cardiac Action Potentials. R.K. Hermsmeyer,<$> Smooth Muscle Action Potentials. G. Meissner,<$> Ca2+<$> Release from Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Muscle. R.J. Paul,<$> Contractility of Muscles. E.S. Kaneshiro,<$> Amoeboid Movement, Cilia, and Flagella. E.S. Kaneshiro,<$> Spasmonemes/Centrin-Based Contraction and Bacterial Flagella. T.K. Akers,<$> Physiological Effects of Pressure on Cell Function. Bioluminescenceand Photosynthesis:<$> J.W. Hastings,<$> Bioluminescence. D. Fleischman,<$> Photosynthesis. R.G. Stout,<$> Plant Cell Physiology. Appendix Section:<$> N. Sperelakis,<$> Review of Electricity and Cable Properties. Subject Index.
- No. of pages:
- 738
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 12th January 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293677
Nicholas Sperelakis
Professor Sperelakis currently is Professor and Chairman Emeritus of Physiology and Biophysics at the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He is a cell physiologist specializing in cellular electrophysiology. Dr Sperelakis received a B.S. in Chemistry, M.S. in Physiology in 1955, and a Ph.D. in Physiology in 1957, all from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He was also trained in electronics, receiving a certificate from the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Electronics School in Treasure Island, San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Dr. Sperelakis is the author/co-author of over 550 scientific articles in journals and books. He has lectured at numerous universities worldwide and at international conferences/symposia. He has also trained many postdoctoral fellows and graduate students, and has been a visiting professor at several foreign universities. Professor Sperelakis has served on a number of journal editorial boards. He is a member of numerous professional societies and has served on the Council for several of them. He has served on the science program advisory committees for various international conferences and has organized several conferences. Dr. Sperelakis was an Established Investigator of the American Heart Association (AHA), Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory (Woods Hole), and elected Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). He received Awards for research excellence from Ohio AHA in 1995 and SW Ohio in 1996. His listings include Who's Who in the World, in America, in Science and Engineering, in Medicine and Healthcare, and in American Education.
University of Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
@qu:Cell Physiology Source Book will be useful for advanced undergraduate and graduate students studying cell physiology, cell biophysics, electrophysiology, and biological scientists in many fields. The book is particularly suitable for introducing cell physiology to students with training in the physical sciences and for introducing cell biophysics to students with backgrounds in biology. @source:--BIOPHYSICAL JOURNAL @qu:I believe that this book seeks to address an area of need in modern biological research. It is successful in achieving those goals. The book will be useful as a general text in this field particularly for junior graduate students taking general coursesin cellular biology. @source:--DOODYS JOURNAL @qu:As presented, this book on physiology is quite different from most other ones and may even seem in some way iconoclastic. Why not? It changed us from the traditional, sempiternal modes of presentation. @source:--CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY, HUGH DAVSON