Cell Mechanics, Volume 83

I. Basics Concept and Preparation of Culture Substrates for Cell Mechanical Studies. Basic Rheology for Biologists. Polyacrylamide Hydrogels for Cell Mechanics: Steps towards Optimization and Alternative Uses. Microscopic Methods for Measuring the Elasticity of Gel Substrates for Cell Culture: Microspheres, Microindenters, and Atomic Force Microscopy.

Surface Patterning. Molecular Engineering of Cellular Environments: Cell Adhesion to Nano-Digital Surfaces.

II. Subcellular Mechanical Properties and Activities. Probing Cellular Mechanical Responses to Stimuli Using Ballistic Intracellular Nanorheology. Multiple Particle Tracking and Two-Point Microrheology in Cells. Imaging Stress Propagation in the Cytoplasm of a Living Cell. Probing Intracellular Force Distributions by High-Resolution Live Cell Imaging and Inverse Dynamics. Analysis of Microtubule Curvature. Nuclear Mechanics and Methods.

III. Cellular and Embryonic Mechanical Properties and Activities.

The Use of Gelatin Substrates for Traction Force Microscopy in Rapidly Moving Cells. Microfabricated Silicone Elastomeric Post Arrays for Measuring Traction Forces of Adherent Cells. Cell Adhesion Strengthening: Measurement and Analysis. Studying the Mechanics of Cellular Processes by Atomic Force Microscopy. Using Force to Probe Single-Molecule Receptor-Cytoskeletal Anchoring beneath the Surface of a Living Cell. High Throughput Rheological Measurements with an Optical Stretcher. Measuring Mechanical Properties of Embryos and Embryonic Tissues.

IV. Mechanical Stimuli to Cells. Tools to Study Cell Mechanics and Mechanotransduction. Magnetic Tweezers in Cell Biology. Optical Neuronal Guidance. Microtissue Elasticity: Measurements by Atomic Force Microscopy and Its Influence on Cell Differentiation.

Demystifying the effects of a three-dimensional microenvironment in tissue morphogenesis.