Cell Biology and Membrane Transport Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533410, 9780080585123

Cell Biology and Membrane Transport Processes, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Arnost Kleinzeller Dale Benos
Serial Volume Editors: Michael Caplan
eBook ISBN: 9780080585123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th April 1994
Page Count: 172
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
21800.00
18530.00
193.00
164.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Multidrug Resistance Family of Transporters:

M.M. Gottesman, S. Currier, E. Bruggemann, I. Lelong, W. Stein, and I. Pastan, The Multidrug Transporter: Mechanistic Considerations.

K. Kuchler, E.E. Swartzman, and J. Thorner, A Novel Mechanism for Transmembrane Translocation of Peptides: The Saccharomyces cerevisiae STE6 Transporter and Export of the Mating Pheromone a-Factor.

Structure-Function Relationships in Ion Pumps:

D.M. Fambrough,M.V. Lemas, K. Takeyasu, K.J. Renaud, and E.M. Inman, Structural Requirements for Subunit Assembly of the Na,K-ATPase.

C. Canessa, F. Jaisser, J.-D. Horisberger, and B.C. Rossier, Structure-Function Relationship of Na,K-ATPase: The Digitalis Receptor.

Sorting of Ion Transport Proteins and the Creation of Polarized Membrane Domains:

P.M. Haney and M. Mueckler, Subcellular Targeting and Regulation of Glucose Transporters.

Q. Al-Awqati, J. Van Adelsberg, and J. Takito, Plasticity in Epithelial Polarity.

W.J. Nelson, Regulation of Cell Adhesion and Development of Epithelial Cell Surface Polarity.

C.J. Gottardi, G. Pietrini, M.J. Shiel, and M.J. Caplan, Synthesis and Sorting of Ion Pumps in Polarized Cells. Subject Index.

Description

This volume brings together contributors from several different fields of cell biology, physiology, and molecular biology. The common thread that runs through all of the work presented is that cell processes regulate the activities of membrane transport proteins and classes of membrane transport proteins participate in a number of critical cell phenomena. This volume is unique in covering three different members of the ATP Binding Cassette family (MDR, CFTR and STE6) in one place, as well as in including structure and function analysis of the sodium pump in the same forum where its cell biology is considered. The book will appeal to a broad range of biologists with interests in membrane transport, membrane biology, cell biology, and sorting.

Readership

Cell biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, biophysicists, oncologists, immunologists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, and all graduate students and advanced researchers with an interest in membrane transport and biology, and sorting.

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585123

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Arnost Kleinzeller Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.

Dale Benos Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Caplan Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Caplan studies epithelial cell biology and physiology. His work focuses on the trafficking and regulation of renal ion transport proteins. His group also studies the signaling pathways involved in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. He received his MD and PhD degrees from Yale University, having pursued his dissertation work in the Department of Cell Biology under the guidance of Drs. James D. Jamieson and George E. Palade. Following postdoctoral work in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology at Yale, Caplan joined that department as a faculty member. He is currently the C.N.H. Long Professor and Chair of Yale University School of Medicine’s Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

C.N.H. Long Professor and Chair, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.