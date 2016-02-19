Cell Biology and Membrane Transport Processes, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Multidrug Resistance Family of Transporters:
M.M. Gottesman, S. Currier, E. Bruggemann, I. Lelong, W. Stein, and I. Pastan, The Multidrug Transporter: Mechanistic Considerations.
K. Kuchler, E.E. Swartzman, and J. Thorner, A Novel Mechanism for Transmembrane Translocation of Peptides: The Saccharomyces cerevisiae STE6 Transporter and Export of the Mating Pheromone a-Factor.
Structure-Function Relationships in Ion Pumps:
D.M. Fambrough,M.V. Lemas, K. Takeyasu, K.J. Renaud, and E.M. Inman, Structural Requirements for Subunit Assembly of the Na,K-ATPase.
C. Canessa, F. Jaisser, J.-D. Horisberger, and B.C. Rossier, Structure-Function Relationship of Na,K-ATPase: The Digitalis Receptor.
Sorting of Ion Transport Proteins and the Creation of Polarized Membrane Domains:
P.M. Haney and M. Mueckler, Subcellular Targeting and Regulation of Glucose Transporters.
Q. Al-Awqati, J. Van Adelsberg, and J. Takito, Plasticity in Epithelial Polarity.
W.J. Nelson, Regulation of Cell Adhesion and Development of Epithelial Cell Surface Polarity.
C.J. Gottardi, G. Pietrini, M.J. Shiel, and M.J. Caplan, Synthesis and Sorting of Ion Pumps in Polarized Cells. Subject Index.
Description
This volume brings together contributors from several different fields of cell biology, physiology, and molecular biology. The common thread that runs through all of the work presented is that cell processes regulate the activities of membrane transport proteins and classes of membrane transport proteins participate in a number of critical cell phenomena. This volume is unique in covering three different members of the ATP Binding Cassette family (MDR, CFTR and STE6) in one place, as well as in including structure and function analysis of the sodium pump in the same forum where its cell biology is considered. The book will appeal to a broad range of biologists with interests in membrane transport, membrane biology, cell biology, and sorting.
Readership
Cell biologists, biochemists, molecular biologists, biophysicists, oncologists, immunologists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, and all graduate students and advanced researchers with an interest in membrane transport and biology, and sorting.
172
- 172
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
25th April 1994
- 25th April 1994
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080585123
- 9780080585123
Serial Editors
Arnost Kleinzeller Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, U.S.A.
Dale Benos Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA
Serial Volume Editors
Michael Caplan Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Caplan studies epithelial cell biology and physiology. His work focuses on the trafficking and regulation of renal ion transport proteins. His group also studies the signaling pathways involved in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. He received his MD and PhD degrees from Yale University, having pursued his dissertation work in the Department of Cell Biology under the guidance of Drs. James D. Jamieson and George E. Palade. Following postdoctoral work in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology at Yale, Caplan joined that department as a faculty member. He is currently the C.N.H. Long Professor and Chair of Yale University School of Medicine’s Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
C.N.H. Long Professor and Chair, Department of Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA