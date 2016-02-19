Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V2
Cell Biology, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 2: The Structure and Replication of Genetic Material is mainly about the structure and replication of genetic material in both the nucleus and cytoplasmic organelles. This volume is part of the first four volumes that establish a firm foundation regarding issues of cell structure and function. These issues include cell reproduction, differentiation, and cell-to-cell interactions. This book is divided into nine chapters. Each chapter deals extensively with chromosomes – its physical, genetic, and chemical structures. In addition, this book explains the replication of chromosomes in terms of the cell cycle, as well as their coding capacity. It also discusses the functional organization (structure and levels) of the chromosomes. The concluding chapters present the DNA replication molecular principles and enzymatic machinery. Furthermore, this book explains DNA repair and its relationship to various biological endpoints. The authors of this book reasonably explain and emphasize already established facts and concepts in terms that are relatively easy to understand. Undergraduate and graduate students, teachers, researchers, scientists, and others interested or in need of information regarding cell biology will find this book of great use.
1 Chemical, Physical, and Genetic Structure of Prokaryotic Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Gross Organization of Prokaryotic Chromosomes
III. Long-Range Organization of DNA in Chromosomes
IV. Short-Range Structure of DNA in Chromosomes
2 The Molecular Principles and the Enzymatic Machinery of DNA Replication
I. Molecular Principles
II. Molecular Machinery
3 Replication of the Prokaryotic Chromosome with Emphasis on the Bacterial Chromosome Replication in Relation to the Cell Cycle
I. Introduction—An Overview of Bacterial Chromosome Replication and Its Regulation in the Context of the Cell Cycle
II. Initiation
III. DNA Replication
IV. Termination of a Round of Replication and Separation of Daughter Molecules
V. Segregation
VI. Conclusions
4 Structure, Coding Capacity, and Replication of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Identification and Purification of Organelle DNA
III. Structure and Coding Capacity of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Chromosomes
IV. Replication of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast DNA
V. Concluding Remarks
5 Mapping the Functional Organization of Eukaryotic Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Techniques
III. The Nature of Eukaryotic Genetic Systems
6 Chromosome Structure and Levels of Chromosome Organization
I. General Organization of the Eukaryotic Genome
II. The Organization of DNA in Eukaryotes
III. The 10-nm Chromatin Fiber
IV. The 20-nm Chromatin Fiber
V. Active Chromatin
VI. Chromomeres
VII. Mitotic Condensation of Chromosomes
VIII. Heterochromatin
IX. Metaphase Chromosome Banding
7 Strandedness of Chromosomes and Segregation of Replication Products
I. Introduction
II. Mitotic Chromosome DNA Duplication
III. Segregation of Chromosome Subunits
IV. Segregation of Chromosome Subunits at Meiosis
V. Sister Chromatid Exchange
VI. Chromosome Polarity Continuity—A Reminder of Ignorance
8 Eukaryotic Chromosome Replication and Its Regulation
I. Organization of the Eukaryotic Chromosome for Replication
II. Regulation of DNA Replication
III. Summary
9 DNA Repair and Its Relationship to Mutagenesis, Carcinogenesis, and Cell Death
I. Introduction
II. Biophysical and Biochemical Studies of Repair
III. Repair Mutants
IV. Repair and Mutation
V. Repair and Cell Death
VI. Carcinogenesis
VII. Use of Repair to Detect and Measure Damage to DNA
VIII. Interrelations
IX. Summary
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th April 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147798
David M. Prescott
DEPARTMENT OF MOLECULAR, CELLULAR AND DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER, COLORADO