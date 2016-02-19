Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122895029, 9780323147798

Cell Biology A Comprehensive Treatise V2

1st Edition

The Structure and Replication of Genetic Material

Editors: David M. Prescott
eBook ISBN: 9780323147798
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1979
Page Count: 506
Description

Cell Biology, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 2: The Structure and Replication of Genetic Material is mainly about the structure and replication of genetic material in both the nucleus and cytoplasmic organelles. This volume is part of the first four volumes that establish a firm foundation regarding issues of cell structure and function. These issues include cell reproduction, differentiation, and cell-to-cell interactions. This book is divided into nine chapters. Each chapter deals extensively with chromosomes – its physical, genetic, and chemical structures. In addition, this book explains the replication of chromosomes in terms of the cell cycle, as well as their coding capacity. It also discusses the functional organization (structure and levels) of the chromosomes. The concluding chapters present the DNA replication molecular principles and enzymatic machinery. Furthermore, this book explains DNA repair and its relationship to various biological endpoints. The authors of this book reasonably explain and emphasize already established facts and concepts in terms that are relatively easy to understand. Undergraduate and graduate students, teachers, researchers, scientists, and others interested or in need of information regarding cell biology will find this book of great use.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Titles of Other Volumes

1 Chemical, Physical, and Genetic Structure of Prokaryotic Chromosomes

I. Introduction

II. Gross Organization of Prokaryotic Chromosomes

III. Long-Range Organization of DNA in Chromosomes

IV. Short-Range Structure of DNA in Chromosomes

References

2 The Molecular Principles and the Enzymatic Machinery of DNA Replication

I. Molecular Principles

II. Molecular Machinery

Recommended Reading

References

3 Replication of the Prokaryotic Chromosome with Emphasis on the Bacterial Chromosome Replication in Relation to the Cell Cycle

I. Introduction—An Overview of Bacterial Chromosome Replication and Its Regulation in the Context of the Cell Cycle

II. Initiation

III. DNA Replication

IV. Termination of a Round of Replication and Separation of Daughter Molecules

V. Segregation

VI. Conclusions

References

4 Structure, Coding Capacity, and Replication of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Chromosomes

I. Introduction

II. Identification and Purification of Organelle DNA

III. Structure and Coding Capacity of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast Chromosomes

IV. Replication of Mitochondrial and Chloroplast DNA

V. Concluding Remarks

References

5 Mapping the Functional Organization of Eukaryotic Chromosomes

I. Introduction

II. Techniques

III. The Nature of Eukaryotic Genetic Systems

References

6 Chromosome Structure and Levels of Chromosome Organization

I. General Organization of the Eukaryotic Genome

II. The Organization of DNA in Eukaryotes

III. The 10-nm Chromatin Fiber

IV. The 20-nm Chromatin Fiber

V. Active Chromatin

VI. Chromomeres

VII. Mitotic Condensation of Chromosomes

VIII. Heterochromatin

IX. Metaphase Chromosome Banding

References

7 Strandedness of Chromosomes and Segregation of Replication Products

I. Introduction

II. Mitotic Chromosome DNA Duplication

III. Segregation of Chromosome Subunits

IV. Segregation of Chromosome Subunits at Meiosis

V. Sister Chromatid Exchange

VI. Chromosome Polarity Continuity—A Reminder of Ignorance

References

8 Eukaryotic Chromosome Replication and Its Regulation

I. Organization of the Eukaryotic Chromosome for Replication

II. Regulation of DNA Replication

III. Summary

References

9 DNA Repair and Its Relationship to Mutagenesis, Carcinogenesis, and Cell Death

I. Introduction

II. Biophysical and Biochemical Studies of Repair

III. Repair Mutants

IV. Repair and Mutation

V. Repair and Cell Death

VI. Carcinogenesis

VII. Use of Repair to Detect and Measure Damage to DNA

VIII. Interrelations

IX. Summary

References

Index


About the Editor

David M. Prescott

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF MOLECULAR, CELLULAR AND DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER, COLORADO

