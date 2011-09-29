Cell-based Therapies in Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705191

Cell-based Therapies in Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Stewart Allison Stewart
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705191
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cutting edge information for all equine practitioners on regenerative medicine! Topics will include embryonic stem cells and iPS cells, mesenchymal progenitor cells, collection and propagation methods for mesenchymal progenitor cells, mechanisms of cell-mediated repair and regeneration, anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulatory activities of stem cells, cell-based therapies for equine joint disease, cell-based therapies for tendon and ligament injuries, cell-based therapies for bone repair, cell-based therapies; what’s the current evidence?, legal issues relating to cell-based therapies in the horse, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455705191

About the Authors

Matthew Stewart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Large Animal Clinic College of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Urbana, IL 61802

Allison Stewart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Large Animal Clinic, College of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Urbana, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.