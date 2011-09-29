Cell-based Therapies in Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 27-2

Cutting edge information for all equine practitioners on regenerative medicine! Topics will include embryonic stem cells and iPS cells, mesenchymal progenitor cells, collection and propagation methods for mesenchymal progenitor cells, mechanisms of cell-mediated repair and regeneration, anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulatory activities of stem cells, cell-based therapies for equine joint disease, cell-based therapies for tendon and ligament injuries, cell-based therapies for bone repair, cell-based therapies; what’s the current evidence?, legal issues relating to cell-based therapies in the horse, and more!