Cell-based Therapies in Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Description
Cutting edge information for all equine practitioners on regenerative medicine! Topics will include embryonic stem cells and iPS cells, mesenchymal progenitor cells, collection and propagation methods for mesenchymal progenitor cells, mechanisms of cell-mediated repair and regeneration, anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulatory activities of stem cells, cell-based therapies for equine joint disease, cell-based therapies for tendon and ligament injuries, cell-based therapies for bone repair, cell-based therapies; what’s the current evidence?, legal issues relating to cell-based therapies in the horse, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705191
About the Authors
Matthew Stewart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Large Animal Clinic College of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Urbana, IL 61802
Allison Stewart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Large Animal Clinic, College of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Urbana, IL