Cell-Associated Water is a collection of papers from the "Cell-Associated Water" Workshop held in Boston in September 1976. This collection discusses aspects of pure colloid, surface science, and zoogeography, with emphasis on cell biology and the role of the aqueous phase of cells. This book starts with a review of the problem of water structure encountered in studying biological systems, particularly as regards the proportion of intracellular water that is actually structured. Another paper discusses the applications of technology in cell biology in understanding cell-associated water, where the dynamic relationship between the state of water and macromolecular events in cellular life exists. This text also examines the possible relationship between water structure and the zoogeographic distribution of some species in aquatic communities using the Prigogine and Glansdorff model approach. This book is recommended for researchers and scientists whose work deals with cellular biology, for graduate students, and academicians in the disciplines of physical and colloid chemistry, cell physiology, biophysics, and molecular biology.