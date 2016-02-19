Cell-Associated Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122222504, 9781483278124

Cell-Associated Water

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Workshop on Cell-Associated Water Held in Boston, Massachusetts, September, 1976

Editors: W. Drost-Hansen James S. Clegg
eBook ISBN: 9781483278124
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 448
Description

Cell-Associated Water is a collection of papers from the "Cell-Associated Water" Workshop held in Boston in September 1976. This collection discusses aspects of pure colloid, surface science, and zoogeography, with emphasis on cell biology and the role of the aqueous phase of cells. This book starts with a review of the problem of water structure encountered in studying biological systems, particularly as regards the proportion of intracellular water that is actually structured. Another paper discusses the applications of technology in cell biology in understanding cell-associated water, where the dynamic relationship between the state of water and macromolecular events in cellular life exists. This text also examines the possible relationship between water structure and the zoogeographic distribution of some species in aquatic communities using the Prigogine and Glansdorff model approach. This book is recommended for researchers and scientists whose work deals with cellular biology, for graduate students, and academicians in the disciplines of physical and colloid chemistry, cell physiology, biophysics, and molecular biology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Welcoming Address

The Problem of Water Structure in Biological Systems

Does Water Play a Role in the Stability of the Myofilament Lattice and other Filament Arrays?

Metabolic Control of the Properties of Intracellular Water as a Universal Driving Force for Active Transport

Ionic Selectivities of Vicinal Water in the Pores of a Silica Gel

A Role for Water in Biological Rate Processes

A View of the Significance and Understanding of the Physical Properties of Cell- Associated Water

The Polarized Multilayer Theory of Cell Water According to the Association- Induction Hypothesis

Applications of Cell Biology to an Understanding of Biological Water

Aqueous Phase Structure in Cells and Organelles

Metabolism and the Intracellular Environment: The Vicinal-Water Network Model

An Entropy-Enthalpy Compensation Law Model Analysis of the Thermal Shock Bioassay Procedure for Certain Species of Fishes

A Speculation of the Relationship-between Water Structure and the Zoogeographic Distribution of Species in Aquatic Communities


Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483278124

About the Editor

W. Drost-Hansen

James S. Clegg

