Celiac Disease and Gluten
1st Edition
Multidisciplinary Challenges and Opportunities
Description
Celiac Disease and Gluten: Multidisciplinary Challenges and Opportunities is a unique reference work—the first to integrate the insights of the causes and effects of celiac disease from the chemistry of reaction-causing foods to the diagnosis, pathogenesis, and symptoms that lead to proper diagnoses and treatment. With an estimated three million people in the United States alone affected by celiac disease, an autoimmune digestive disease, only five percent are properly diagnosed. Drawing on the connection between foods containing gluten and the resulting symptoms, this resource offers distinctive information that directly explores and links food science, medical diagnostics, and treatment information. A helpful tool for researchers and medical practitioners alike, Celiac Disease and Gluten: Multidisciplinary Challenges and Opportunities helps refine research targets, and provides a comprehensive overview on the multidisciplinary approaches to all crucial aspects related to celiac disease.
Key Features
- Presents key information from medical and food science research, as well as provides clinical insights
- Provides direct corollary insights between source and symptom
- Written by experts whose detailed experiments and results have shaped our understanding of celiac disease
Readership
Medical practitioners and scientists, analytical and protein chemists, food technologists, nutritionists and dietitians involved in CD.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Biography
- Frequent Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Definitions and Terms
- Chapter 1. Celiac Disease—A Complex Disorder
- 1. History
- 2. Epidemiology
- 3. Genetics and Environmental Factors
- 4. Clinical Features
- 5. Diagnosis
- 6. Pathomechanism
- Chapter 2. Gluten—The Precipitating Factor
- 1. Overview on Cereals
- 2. Cereal Proteins
- 3. Celiac Disease Toxicity
- Chapter 3. Treatment of Celiac Disease
- 1. Conventional Therapy
- 2. Alternative Therapies
- Chapter 4. Gluten-Free Products
- 1. Products from Gluten-Free Raw Materials
- 2. Products Rendered Gluten-Free
- 3. Legislation
- 4. Gluten Analysis
- Future Tasks
- Further Reading
- Index
- Color Plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999265
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124202207
About the Editor
Peter Koehler
Peter Koehler is currently chairman of the Working Group on Prolamin Analysis and Toxicity and scientific advisor of the German Celiac Society. His research on celiac disease is focused on gluten analysis and gluten detoxification by means of enzymes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Lebensmittelchemie, Leibniz Institut
Herbert Wieser
Affiliations and Expertise
Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Lebensmittelchemie, Leibniz Institut
Katharina Konitzer
Affiliations and Expertise
Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Lebensmittelchemie, Leibniz Institut