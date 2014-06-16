Celiac Disease and Gluten - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124202207, 9780127999265

Celiac Disease and Gluten

1st Edition

Multidisciplinary Challenges and Opportunities

Editors: Peter Koehler Herbert Wieser Katharina Konitzer
eBook ISBN: 9780127999265
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124202207
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th June 2014
Page Count: 264
Description

Celiac Disease and Gluten: Multidisciplinary Challenges and Opportunities is a unique reference work—the first to integrate the insights of the causes and effects of celiac disease from the chemistry of reaction-causing foods to the diagnosis, pathogenesis, and symptoms that lead to proper diagnoses and treatment. With an estimated three million people in the United States alone affected by celiac disease, an autoimmune digestive disease, only five percent are properly diagnosed. Drawing on the connection between foods containing gluten and the resulting symptoms, this resource offers distinctive information that directly explores and links food science, medical diagnostics, and treatment information. A helpful tool for researchers and medical practitioners alike, Celiac Disease and Gluten: Multidisciplinary Challenges and Opportunities helps refine research targets, and provides a comprehensive overview on the multidisciplinary approaches to all crucial aspects related to celiac disease.

Key Features

  • Presents key information from medical and food science research, as well as provides clinical insights
  • Provides direct corollary insights between source and symptom
  • Written by experts whose detailed experiments and results have shaped our understanding of celiac disease

Readership

Medical practitioners and scientists, analytical and protein chemists, food technologists, nutritionists and dietitians involved in CD.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Biography
  • Frequent Abbreviations
  • Introduction
  • Definitions and Terms
  • Chapter 1. Celiac Disease—A Complex Disorder
    • 1. History
    • 2. Epidemiology
    • 3. Genetics and Environmental Factors
    • 4. Clinical Features
    • 5. Diagnosis
    • 6. Pathomechanism
  • Chapter 2. Gluten—The Precipitating Factor
    • 1. Overview on Cereals
    • 2. Cereal Proteins
    • 3. Celiac Disease Toxicity
  • Chapter 3. Treatment of Celiac Disease
    • 1. Conventional Therapy
    • 2. Alternative Therapies
  • Chapter 4. Gluten-Free Products
    • 1. Products from Gluten-Free Raw Materials
    • 2. Products Rendered Gluten-Free
    • 3. Legislation
    • 4. Gluten Analysis
  • Future Tasks
  • Further Reading
  • Index
  • Color Plates

About the Editor

Peter Koehler

Peter Koehler is currently chairman of the Working Group on Prolamin Analysis and Toxicity and scientific advisor of the German Celiac Society. His research on celiac disease is focused on gluten analysis and gluten detoxification by means of enzymes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Lebensmittelchemie, Leibniz Institut

Herbert Wieser

Affiliations and Expertise

Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Lebensmittelchemie, Leibniz Institut

Katharina Konitzer

Affiliations and Expertise

Deutsche Forschungsanstalt für Lebensmittelchemie, Leibniz Institut

