CE Conformity Marking

CE Marking can be regarded as a product's trade passport for Europe. It is a mandatory European marking for certain product groups to indicate conformity with the essential health and safety requirements set out in the European Directive.

The prime aim of the CE Directive is to ensure that "all industrial products that are placed on the market do not compromise the safety and health of users when properly installed, maintained and used in accordance with their intended purpose. Users and third parties should be provided with a high level of protection and the devices should attain the performance levels claimed by the manufacturer."

This book explains the meaning of CE Marking, its history, how the Directive can affect all manufacturers of industrial products, its current status, its associated quality management requirements, and how manufacturers can easily and cost-effectively meet the requirements for CE Conformance.