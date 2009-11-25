CdTe and Related Compounds; Physics, Defects, Hetero- and Nano-structures, Crystal Growth, Surfaces and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080965130, 9780080965147

CdTe and Related Compounds; Physics, Defects, Hetero- and Nano-structures, Crystal Growth, Surfaces and Applications

1st Edition

Crystal Growth, Surfaces and Applications

Series Volume Editors: Robert Triboulet Paul Siffert
eBook ISBN: 9780080965147
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080965130
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th November 2009
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
19800.00
14850.00
13860.00
14850.00
15840.00
14850.00
14850.00
15840.00
245.00
171.50
171.50
171.50
196.00
171.50
171.50
196.00
252.73
189.55
176.91
189.55
202.18
189.55
189.55
202.18
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
230.00
161.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
161.00
161.00
184.00
140.00
98.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
98.00
98.00
112.00
175.00
122.50
122.50
122.50
140.00
122.50
122.50
140.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Technology: Purification of the Cadmium and Tellurium Elements (J. L’Ecuyer, N. Audet and D. Shink); CdTe and CdZnTe Growth (R. Triboulet); Crystal Growth of CdTe / CdZnTe in Microgravity (K.W. Benz and M. Fiederle); Heteroepitaxial Growth of CdTe Thin Films (D. Lincot); Chemical Treatment of the CdTe and ZnxCd1-xTe Surfaces (V.N. Tomashik and Z.F. Tomashik); Photorefractive CdTe (J.-Y. Moisan); Cadmium Telluride Based Solar Cells (A.W. Brinkman); Applications of CdTe, CdZnTe, and CdMnTe Radiation Detectors (Ge Yang and R.B. James); Electrooptic Modulator Applications (C.J. Johnson and G.L. Herrit); Optical Detectors Based on CdTe Pure Crystals for High-Efficiency Optical Computers (P.G. Kasherininov and A.A. Tomasov)

Description

Almost thirty years after the remarkable monograph of K. Zanio and the numerous conferences and articles dedicated since that time to CdTe and CdZnTe, after all the significant progresses in that field and the increasing interest in these materials for several extremely attractive industrial applications, such as nuclear detectors and solar cells, the edition of a new enriched and updated monograph dedicated to these two very topical II-VI semiconductor compounds, covering all their most prominent, modern and fundamental aspects, seemed very relevant and useful.

Key Features

  • Detailed coverage of the main topics associated with the very topical II-VI semiconductor compound CdTe and its alloy CZT
  • Review of the CdTe recent developments
  • Fundamental background of many topics clearly introduced and exposed

Readership

Researchers in materials science, such as CdTe and related alloys fields

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080965147
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080965130

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Robert Triboulet Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

R.Triboulet, CNRS, GEMaC, Meudon Cedex, France

Paul Siffert Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

P. Siffert, E-MRS, Strasbourg Cedex 2, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.