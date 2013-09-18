Vlado Damjanovski is an internationally renowned CCTV expert. He was born in Skopje, Republic of Macedonia, and since 1987 he lives in Sydney, Australia. Vlado has a degree in Electronics Engineering from the University “Kiril i Metodij” in Macedonia, and he has specialized in Television and CCTV. His Thesis in 1982 was on CCD Cameras, 10 years before they became commercially available.

Vlado is an author, inventor, a lecturer and a CCTV expert, known to the Australian and international CCTV industry.

A summary of the ever-evolving CCTV knowledge that Vlado possess first appeared in 1995 in his first published book – called simply "CCTV." This was one of the first truly complete reference manuals on the subject of CCTV. All subsequent editions, 1999, 2005, and the latest in 2013, have kept expanding with all the new and ever-evolving technology. The books cover all that a CCTV specialist needs to know. Many have referred to the book as “The CCTV Bible,” so that even the official Russian translation of it carries such a title.

In addition to writing books and conducting seminars, Vlado is involved in designing and commissioning CCTV systems, often pioneering new trends and technologies. One of the world first digital CCTV system designs was done by Vlado for the Star City Casino in 1997, where gaming disputes are sorted out immediately at the gaming tables. Then, in 2003, another new design was proposed for the Sands Casino in Macao – first in the world utilizing digital matrix switching of over 1,200 cameras and digital recorders.

Vlado was the editor and publisher of the international magazine “CCTV focus,” from 1999 till 2006.

Vlado is currently the chairman of the CCTV Standards sub-committee of Australia and New Zealand, and he has contributed immensely in creating the latest Australian and New Zealand CCTV standards known as AS4806.1, AS4806.2 and AS4806.3.

The CCTV test chart and the programmable test pattern generator are some of the original and unique products developed by Vlado and his company, and they are used in various measurement and quantifying CCTV system performance.

Vlado is also known for his photographic works, albeit as an amateur. He has prepared a number of sole exhibitions in his native Macedonia as well as Australia, published his work in many magazines and books, and won numerous awards (www.damjanovski.com).