CCTV Surveillance
1st Edition
Video Practices and Technology
Description
Key Features
A complete reference on CCTV technology Gives practical advice on the proper uses of CCTV to best protect against crime Contains more than 100 photos of the most modern equipment available.
Readership
Security managers, consultants, designers dealers and installers.
Table of Contents
CCTV role in the security plan; CCTV technology overview; Natural and artificial lighting; Lenses and optics; Cameras: video signal transmission; Monitors/terminals; VCR recorders/frame storage devices/hard copy printers; Video switchers/consoles; Camera pan/tilt mechanisms; Camera housings/accessories; Video motion detectors; Electronic image splitting, compression; Image reversal; Video annotation; Covert CCTV; Low light level cameras; System power sources; Applications/solutions; New technology, CCTV checklist, specifications: bids; Glossary; Appendices; References; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 27th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292175
About the Author
Author Unknown
Reviews
'This is an outstanding book and has the potential to elevate the standards of installation and usage of CCTV in City centres, industrial complexes, hotels, offices, vehicle parking areas.' Professional Security Journal 'It has claims to be THE definitive reference work on the subject.' '...a reference book that should appeal to everyone involved in the industry not just cctv installers and dealers.' Security Installer