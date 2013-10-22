CCTV Surveillance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690287, 9781483292175

CCTV Surveillance

1st Edition

Video Practices and Technology

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9781483292175
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th December 1994
Page Count: 500
Description

Key Features

A complete reference on CCTV technology Gives practical advice on the proper uses of CCTV to best protect against crime Contains more than 100 photos of the most modern equipment available.

Readership

Security managers, consultants, designers dealers and installers.

Table of Contents

CCTV role in the security plan; CCTV technology overview; Natural and artificial lighting; Lenses and optics; Cameras: video signal transmission; Monitors/terminals; VCR recorders/frame storage devices/hard copy printers; Video switchers/consoles; Camera pan/tilt mechanisms; Camera housings/accessories; Video motion detectors; Electronic image splitting, compression; Image reversal; Video annotation; Covert CCTV; Low light level cameras; System power sources; Applications/solutions; New technology, CCTV checklist, specifications: bids; Glossary; Appendices; References; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
27th December 1994
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292175

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Reviews

'This is an outstanding book and has the potential to elevate the standards of installation and usage of CCTV in City centres, industrial complexes, hotels, offices, vehicle parking areas.' Professional Security Journal 'It has claims to be THE definitive reference work on the subject.' '...a reference book that should appeal to everyone involved in the industry not just cctv installers and dealers.' Security Installer

Ratings and Reviews

