CCTV for Security Professionals provides the information necessary to design the ideal CCTV system. The chapters are stand-alone sources of information on their subjects and are presented in logical sequence to guide the reader from basic principles to more complex for a complete system understanding.

In his straight-forward and informative text, Alan Matchett approaches the camera systems from the user's point of view, providing the security manager with the knowledge to discuss the system, its desired features, and the areas of design concern within the context of an organization's business model. This can prove to be invaluable when evaluating an existing system, the use and components of a given system, or in evaluating a system design proposed by a vendor.

Installers and service personnel will benefit from the functions and possibilities that are available with the various components and by gaining an understanding of their customers' needs. Newer technicians will learn how to set up the system properly, and can familiarize themselves with the technologies that go into a CCTV system.

Security equipment sales personnel will also gain a better knowledge of the customer's needs as well as learn to determine exactly what questions they should be asking the customer and what the customer's responses mean. In this manner, the book will offer invaluable tips to ensure customers get exactly what they expect in a system.