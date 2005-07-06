Caveolae and Lipid Rafts: Roles in Signal Transduction and the Pathogenesis of Human Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515001, 9780080458601

Caveolae and Lipid Rafts: Roles in Signal Transduction and the Pathogenesis of Human Disease, Volume 36

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080458601
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515001
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th July 2005
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Section 1: Caveolae organization and role in lipid cholesterol metabolism. Lipid rafts and caveolae organization. Caveolae and the regulation of cellular cholesterol homeostasis. Section 2: Caveolae and the regulation of endocytosis. The Caveolae Internalization Machinery. Lipid raft mediated entry of bacteria into host cells. Section 3: Examples of the role of caveolins in cell signaling. The caveolin interaction with the endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS). Caveolae and Estrogen Receptor Signaling. eNOS regulation by sphingosine 1-phosphate and caveolin. Insulin signaling and caveolae. Section 4: Caveolae and pathologies. Caveolin-3, Caveolae, and Hereditary Muscle Diseases. Caveolae and Caveolins in the Vascular System. Caveolin Proteins in Cardio-pulmonary Disease and Lung Cancers.

Description

Caveolae (latin for little caves) are small structures found at the surface of cells. They are responsible for the regulation of important metabolic pathway. As a consequence, they may play a critical role in several human diseases such as atherosclerosis, cancer, diabetes, and muscular dystrophies. This book analyzes the role and function of caveolae in these aspects and serves as the first textbook currently available on caveolae/caveolin.

Readership

Cell biologists, pharmaceutical researchers, and graduate level and medical students

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458601
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515001

About the Editors

Edward Bittar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

