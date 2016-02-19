Cation Flux Across Biomembranes documents the proceedings of a symposium on ""Cation Flux across Biomembranes"" sponsored by the Japan Bioenergetics Group, held September 10-13, 1978 at the Inter-University Seminar House of Kansai in Kobe, Japan. The symposium brought together 80 of the leading investigators concerned with ATP-utilizing and ATP-generating systems associated with cation fluxes across membranes to discuss biochemical mechanisms in depth and their relation to cation transport functions. The papers presented focused on three types of membrane systems. The first two membrane systems are classified as ATP-utilizing systems. These include the plasma membrane, associated with the ATP dependent Na+-K+ transport system, which draws upon most of the cell's energy for cation fluxes; and the sarcoplasmic recticulum membrane associated with Ca++ transport, which plays a key role in excitation-contraction coupling in muscle. The third type of membrane system falls under ATP-generating systems. These include the inner membranes of mitochondria, chloroplasts, and bacteria associated with H+ fluxes generated by oxidation-reduction reactions, and their coupling to secondary ion flows and oxidative and photosynthetic phosphorylation. H+ transport associated with the photoreaction cycle of bacteriorhodopsin, the light energy converted in halobacteria was also considered.

Part I: ATP Utilizing Systems

Chapter 1: A Perspective on Sodium and Potassium Ion Transport Adenosine Triphosphatase

Chapter 2: Detection of Sodium Binding to Na+-, K+-ATPase with a Sodium-Sensitive Electrode

Chapter 3: Ouabain-Sensitive and Stoichiometrical Binding of Sodium and Potassium Ions to Na+-, K+-ATPase

Chapter 4: Interaction of Inorganic Phosphate with Na+-, K+-ATPase: Effect of Pj on the K+-Dependent Hydrolysis of p-Nitrophenylphosphate

Chapter 5: Binding of Na+ Ions to the Na+-, K+-Dependent ATPase

Chapter 6: Rheogenic Na Pump in the Toad Skin

Chapter 7: Active and Passive Ion Transport by Gastric Vesicles

Chapter 8: Reaction Scheme for the Ca-ATPase from Human Red Blood Cells

Chapter 9: Conformation of Various Reaction Intermediates of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-ATPase

Chapter 10: The Role of Magnesium on the Sarcoplasmic Calcium Pump

Chapter 11: Transient Kinetics of Ca2+ Transport of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum: A Comparison of Cardiac and Skeletal Muscle

Chapter 12: Occurrence of Two Types of Acid-Stable Phosphoenzyme Intermediate during ATP Hydrolysis by Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Chapter 13: Effects of Temperature, Nucleotides, and Metal Cations on the State of Ca2+-, Mg2+-Dependent ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Membranes as Studied by Hydrogen- Deuterium Exchange Reaction Kinetics and Saturation Transfer Electron Spin Resonance

Chapter 14: Effect of Ca2+ Ions on the Reactivity of the Nucleotide Binding Site of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-, Mg2+-Adenosine Triphosphatase

Chapter 15: ATP-lnduced Ca Binding of Ca-ATPase in the Absence of Added Mg Ion

Chapter 16: Entropy-Driven Phosphorylation with Pi of the Transport ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Chapter 17: Kinetic Properties of Ca2+-, Mg2+-Dependent ATPase of Detergent-Treated Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Chapter 18: Proton Relaxation Studies of the Interaction between Manganese (II) and ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Chapter 19: Electrogenic Calcium Transport in the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Membrane

Chapter 20: Initial Rate of Ca Uptake by Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Bullfrog Skeletal Muscle

Chapter 21: Mechanism of Calcium Release from Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum: Development of an Optical Method for the Rapid Kinetic Studies

Chapter 22: Ionic Permeability of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Membrane

Chapter 23: Mechanism of Cyclic AMP Regulation of Active Calcium Transport by Cardiac Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

Chapter 24: Feedback Regulation of Synaptic Transmission by ATP and Adenosine Derivatives in Mammalian Brain

Chapter 25: Structural Studies of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Vitro and in Situ

PART II: ATP Generating Systems

Chapter 26: Flash-Induced Increase of ATPase Activity in Rhodospirillum rubrum Chromatophores

Chapter 27: Bioenergetics of the Early Events of Bacterial Photophosphorylation

Chapter 28: Estimation of the Surface Potential in Photosynthetic Membranes

Chapter 29: Conversion of Ca2+-ATPase Activity into Mg2+- and Mn2+-ATPase Activities with Coupling Factor Purified from Rhodospirillum rubrum Chromatophores

Chapter 30: Divalent Metal Ions as Modifiers of the Nonlinear Initial Rates of ATPase Activity in Photosynthetic Coupling Factors

Chapter 31: Changes in Subunit Construction of Chloroplast Coupling Factor 1 with Detachment from the Membrane and Addition of Divalent Cation

Chapter 32: Effects of Divalent Cations on Membrane ATPase from a Strictly Anaerobic Sulfate-Reducing Bacterium Desulfovibrio vulgaris

Chapter 33: Resolution and Reconstitution of Proton Translocating ATPase

Chapter 34: Dissociation and Reconstitution of Escherichia coli F1-ATPase: Analysis of the Defect in Uncoupled Mutants

Chapter 35: Antiport Systems for Calcium/Proton and Sodium/Proton in Escherichia coli Tomofusa Tsuchiya and Keiko Takeda

Chapter 36: ATP-Linked Cation Flux in Streptococcus faecalis

Chapter 37: Na+/K+ Gradient as an Energy Reservoir in Bacteria

Chapter 38: On the Proton-Pumping Function of Cytochrome c Oxidase

Chapter 39: Mechanism of H+ Pump in Rat Liver Mitochondria

Chapter 40: The Stoichiometry of Vectorial H+ Movements Coupled to Electron Transport and ATP Synthesis in Mitochondria

Chapter 41: Anisotropie Charge Model for H+-Ejection from Mitochondria

Chapter 42: Lipophilic Alkylamines as Inhibitors of Coupling and Uncoupling in Beef Heart Mitochondria

Chapter 43: A Cyanine Dye: Phosphate-Dependent Cationic Uncoupler in Mitochondria

Chapter 44: On the Mechanism of Ca2+-lnduced Swelling of Rat Liver Mitochondria

Chapter 45: The Kinetics of the Reaction of Calcium with Mitochondria at Subzero Temperatures

Chapter 46: ADP, ATP Transport in Mitochondria as Anion Translocation

Chapter 47: Proton and Potassium Translocation by the Proteolipid of the Yeast Mitochondrial ATPase

Chapter 48: Approach to the Membrane Sector of the Chloroplast Coupling Device

Chapter 49: Proton Translocation by Bacteriorhodopsin

