Cation Flux Across Biomembranes
1st Edition
Description
Cation Flux Across Biomembranes documents the proceedings of a symposium on ""Cation Flux across Biomembranes"" sponsored by the Japan Bioenergetics Group, held September 10-13, 1978 at the Inter-University Seminar House of Kansai in Kobe, Japan. The symposium brought together 80 of the leading investigators concerned with ATP-utilizing and ATP-generating systems associated with cation fluxes across membranes to discuss biochemical mechanisms in depth and their relation to cation transport functions.
The papers presented focused on three types of membrane systems. The first two membrane systems are classified as ATP-utilizing systems. These include the plasma membrane, associated with the ATP dependent Na+-K+ transport system, which draws upon most of the cell's energy for cation fluxes; and the sarcoplasmic recticulum membrane associated with Ca++ transport, which plays a key role in excitation-contraction coupling in muscle. The third type of membrane system falls under ATP-generating systems. These include the inner membranes of mitochondria, chloroplasts, and bacteria associated with H+ fluxes generated by oxidation-reduction reactions, and their coupling to secondary ion flows and oxidative and photosynthetic phosphorylation. H+ transport associated with the photoreaction cycle of bacteriorhodopsin, the light energy converted in halobacteria was also considered.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I: ATP Utilizing Systems
Chapter 1: A Perspective on Sodium and Potassium Ion Transport Adenosine Triphosphatase
Chapter 2: Detection of Sodium Binding to Na+-, K+-ATPase with a Sodium-Sensitive Electrode
Chapter 3: Ouabain-Sensitive and Stoichiometrical Binding of Sodium and Potassium Ions to Na+-, K+-ATPase
Chapter 4: Interaction of Inorganic Phosphate with Na+-, K+-ATPase: Effect of Pj on the K+-Dependent Hydrolysis of p-Nitrophenylphosphate
Chapter 5: Binding of Na+ Ions to the Na+-, K+-Dependent ATPase
Chapter 6: Rheogenic Na Pump in the Toad Skin
Chapter 7: Active and Passive Ion Transport by Gastric Vesicles
Chapter 8: Reaction Scheme for the Ca-ATPase from Human Red Blood Cells
Chapter 9: Conformation of Various Reaction Intermediates of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-ATPase
Chapter 10: The Role of Magnesium on the Sarcoplasmic Calcium Pump
Chapter 11: Transient Kinetics of Ca2+ Transport of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum: A Comparison of Cardiac and Skeletal Muscle
Chapter 12: Occurrence of Two Types of Acid-Stable Phosphoenzyme Intermediate during ATP Hydrolysis by Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Chapter 13: Effects of Temperature, Nucleotides, and Metal Cations on the State of Ca2+-, Mg2+-Dependent ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Membranes as Studied by Hydrogen- Deuterium Exchange Reaction Kinetics and Saturation Transfer Electron Spin Resonance
Chapter 14: Effect of Ca2+ Ions on the Reactivity of the Nucleotide Binding Site of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-, Mg2+-Adenosine Triphosphatase
Chapter 15: ATP-lnduced Ca Binding of Ca-ATPase in the Absence of Added Mg Ion
Chapter 16: Entropy-Driven Phosphorylation with Pi of the Transport ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Chapter 17: Kinetic Properties of Ca2+-, Mg2+-Dependent ATPase of Detergent-Treated Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Chapter 18: Proton Relaxation Studies of the Interaction between Manganese (II) and ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Chapter 19: Electrogenic Calcium Transport in the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Membrane
Chapter 20: Initial Rate of Ca Uptake by Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Bullfrog Skeletal Muscle
Chapter 21: Mechanism of Calcium Release from Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum: Development of an Optical Method for the Rapid Kinetic Studies
Chapter 22: Ionic Permeability of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Membrane
Chapter 23: Mechanism of Cyclic AMP Regulation of Active Calcium Transport by Cardiac Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
Chapter 24: Feedback Regulation of Synaptic Transmission by ATP and Adenosine Derivatives in Mammalian Brain
Chapter 25: Structural Studies of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Vitro and in Situ
PART II: ATP Generating Systems
Chapter 26: Flash-Induced Increase of ATPase Activity in Rhodospirillum rubrum Chromatophores
Chapter 27: Bioenergetics of the Early Events of Bacterial Photophosphorylation
Chapter 28: Estimation of the Surface Potential in Photosynthetic Membranes
Chapter 29: Conversion of Ca2+-ATPase Activity into Mg2+- and Mn2+-ATPase Activities with Coupling Factor Purified from Rhodospirillum rubrum Chromatophores
Chapter 30: Divalent Metal Ions as Modifiers of the Nonlinear Initial Rates of ATPase Activity in Photosynthetic Coupling Factors
Chapter 31: Changes in Subunit Construction of Chloroplast Coupling Factor 1 with Detachment from the Membrane and Addition of Divalent Cation
Chapter 32: Effects of Divalent Cations on Membrane ATPase from a Strictly Anaerobic Sulfate-Reducing Bacterium Desulfovibrio vulgaris
Chapter 33: Resolution and Reconstitution of Proton Translocating ATPase
Chapter 34: Dissociation and Reconstitution of Escherichia coli F1-ATPase: Analysis of the Defect in Uncoupled Mutants
Chapter 35: Antiport Systems for Calcium/Proton and Sodium/Proton in Escherichia coli Tomofusa Tsuchiya and Keiko Takeda
Chapter 36: ATP-Linked Cation Flux in Streptococcus faecalis
Chapter 37: Na+/K+ Gradient as an Energy Reservoir in Bacteria
Chapter 38: On the Proton-Pumping Function of Cytochrome c Oxidase
Chapter 39: Mechanism of H+ Pump in Rat Liver Mitochondria
Chapter 40: The Stoichiometry of Vectorial H+ Movements Coupled to Electron Transport and ATP Synthesis in Mitochondria
Chapter 41: Anisotropie Charge Model for H+-Ejection from Mitochondria
Chapter 42: Lipophilic Alkylamines as Inhibitors of Coupling and Uncoupling in Beef Heart Mitochondria
Chapter 43: A Cyanine Dye: Phosphate-Dependent Cationic Uncoupler in Mitochondria
Chapter 44: On the Mechanism of Ca2+-lnduced Swelling of Rat Liver Mitochondria
Chapter 45: The Kinetics of the Reaction of Calcium with Mitochondria at Subzero Temperatures
Chapter 46: ADP, ATP Transport in Mitochondria as Anion Translocation
Chapter 47: Proton and Potassium Translocation by the Proteolipid of the Yeast Mitochondrial ATPase
Chapter 48: Approach to the Membrane Sector of the Chloroplast Coupling Device
Chapter 49: Proton Translocation by Bacteriorhodopsin
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149389
About the Editor
Yasuo Mukohata
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University