"This well written and well organized cathodic corrosion protection book would be a fantastic contribution to the reference collection in the oil and gas area. The contents of the book are extremely useful for newcomers to the field as well as experienced professional engineers. It is well organized and indexed, so the information is readily accessible to students as well as practicing engineers and managers" --Dr. K. Zeidani, Cenovus Energy Inc., Canada

"It is a very thorough reference book for engineers, students, managers and technicians who are already involved in research and training of cathodic corrosion protection systems in the oil and gas area. The book is nicely divided into 8 chapters and has a comprehensive glossary of terms, references, valuable technical information, equations and formulas related to cathodic corrosion protection. Engineers of many disciplines of oil and gas industries, project managers and students of corrosion engineering would find this book quite helpful for their works, researches and studies." --Dr. S. R. Gomari, Teesside University, UK