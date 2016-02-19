Catenanes, Rotaxanes, and Knots
1st Edition
Description
Organic Chemistry, Volume 22: Catenanes, Rotaxanes, and Knots provides information pertinent to the synthesis of catenanes and rotaxanes. This book discusses the manner of interaction between the molecular subunits in catenanes in the solid, liquid, and gaseous states.
Organized into 19 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the idea of synthesizing molecules composed of separate entities that are mechanically connected to one another. This text then examines the stereochemistry and the other physical and chemical properties related to the mechanical connections in these compounds. Other chapters consider the determination of the absolute configuration of catenanes by extension of the Cahn–Ingold–Prelog rules. This book discusses as well the bond that mechanically connects the catenated rings. The final chapter deals with the model studies of the synthesis of knots, double wound rotaxanes, and higher linear catenanes.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists, students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. History
Text
2. Chemical Topology
Text
3. Nomenclature of Catenanes and Rotaxanes
Text
4. Stereochemistry of Catenanes, Rotaxanes, and Knots
4.1. Catenanes
4.2. Rotaxanes
4.3. Knots
5. Absolute Configuration
Text
6. Naturally Occurring Catananes
Text
[2]-Catenanes
7. Methods for the Synthesis of Catenanes and Ring Size Requirements
7.1. Statistical Methods
7.2. Directed Syntheses
7.3. Möbious Strips
8. Invistigations of the Statistical Syntheses of Catenanes
8.1. Scheme 1
8.2. Scheme 2
8.3. Scheme 3
8.4. Scheme 4
8.5. Scheme 5
9. Investigations of the Directed Syntheses of [2]-Catenanes
9.1. Triansa Compounds from 2,5-Diaminohydroquinone Polymethylene Ethers
9.2. Stereochemistry of Di- and Triansa Compounds
9.3. Investigations of the Cleavage of Triansa Compounds from 2,5-Diaminohydroquinone Polymethylene Ethers
9.4. Cleavable Diansa Compounds as Model Compounds and as Starting Materials for Catenanes and Rotaxanes
9.5. Diansa Compounds from 5-Aminobenzodioxoles Having Long-Chain ω-Substituted Alkyl Substrates
9.6. Precatenanes from the Cyclization of 5-Aminobenzodioxole Diansa Compounds Having ω-Substituted Long-Chain Alkyl Substrates
9.7. Synthesis of Precatenanes by the Attachment of Two Additional Bridges to a 3,5-Polymethylene Catechol
9.8. Catenanes from 5-Aminobenzodioxole Triansa Compounds
9.9. Diansa Compounds from 4,7-Dialkyl-5-amino-6-methoxybenzodioxoles
10. The Mass Spectrum of Catenanes
Text
[3]-Catenanes
11. Methods for Synthesis of [3]-Catenanes
11.1. Procedure 1
11.2. Procedure 2
12. Investigations of the Synthesis of [3]-Catenanes According to Procedure 1
12.1. Preliminary Investigations
12.2. Synthesis
13. Investigations of the Synthesis of [3]-Catenanes According to Procedure 2
13.1. Preliminary Investigations
[2]-Rotaxanes
14. Methods for the Synthesis of Rotaxanes
14.1. Statistical Methods
14.2. Directed Synthesis
15. Investigations of the Statistical Synthesis of Rotaxanes
15.1. Scheme 1
15.2. Scheme 2
16. Directed Synthesis of Rotaxanes
16.1. Synthesis of Molecular Subunits of Rotaxanes
Knots, Double Wound Catenanes and Rotaxanes, and Higher Linear Catenanes
17. Concepts of Synthesis
17.1. Concept for the Synthesis of a Knot
17.2. Concept for the Synthesis of Double Wound Catenanes and Rotaxanes
17.3. Concept for the Synthesis of Higher Linear Catenanes
18. Investigations of the Synthesis of Knots, Double Wound Catenanes and Rotaxanes, and Higher Linear Catenanes
18.1. Model Investigations
19. Tables of Compounds
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275666