Organic Chemistry, Volume 22: Catenanes, Rotaxanes, and Knots provides information pertinent to the synthesis of catenanes and rotaxanes. This book discusses the manner of interaction between the molecular subunits in catenanes in the solid, liquid, and gaseous states.

Organized into 19 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the idea of synthesizing molecules composed of separate entities that are mechanically connected to one another. This text then examines the stereochemistry and the other physical and chemical properties related to the mechanical connections in these compounds. Other chapters consider the determination of the absolute configuration of catenanes by extension of the Cahn–Ingold–Prelog rules. This book discusses as well the bond that mechanically connects the catenated rings. The final chapter deals with the model studies of the synthesis of knots, double wound rotaxanes, and higher linear catenanes.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists, students, and research workers.