Catecholamines and Stress covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Catecholamines and Stress, held in Bratislava, Czechoslovakia on July 27-30, 1975. This book mainly focuses on catecholamines and stress, presenting papers specifically discussing the brain, neurohumoral regulation in stress, and changes induced by stress. A set of papers tackle the catecholamine synthesizing and degrading enzymes under stress. Other papers are devoted to topics on catecholamine synthesis and degradation under stress; release, level, and excretion of catecholamines in stress; and catecholamines and stress in man. This text will be invaluable to students and experts in physiology, biology, and related fields.