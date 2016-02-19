Cataract
1st Edition
Detection, Measurement and Management in Optometric Practice
Authors: William Douthwaite Mark Hurst
Paperback ISBN: 9780750603690
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th December 1993
Description
Written specifically for the optometrist, this book covers all aspects of cataract from the optometric point of view. It provides essential background information as well as up to date clinical information in a comprehensive and well illustrated text.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Biochemistry; Cataract types; Signs, symptoms and patient management; New techniques; Assessment of neural function behind cataract; The ophthalmologists point of view; Correction of aphakia by spectacle lenses, contact lenses, intraocular implants; The medical treatment of cataract.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 17th December 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750603690
About the Author
William Douthwaite
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Optometry, University of Bradford, Bradford, UK
Mark Hurst
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Optometry, University of Bradford, Bradford, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.