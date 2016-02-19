Cataract - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750603690

Cataract

1st Edition

Detection, Measurement and Management in Optometric Practice

Authors: William Douthwaite Mark Hurst
Paperback ISBN: 9780750603690
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th December 1993
Description

Written specifically for the optometrist, this book covers all aspects of cataract from the optometric point of view. It provides essential background information as well as up to date clinical information in a comprehensive and well illustrated text.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Biochemistry; Cataract types; Signs, symptoms and patient management; New techniques; Assessment of neural function behind cataract; The ophthalmologists point of view; Correction of aphakia by spectacle lenses, contact lenses, intraocular implants; The medical treatment of cataract.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750603690

About the Author

William Douthwaite

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Optometry, University of Bradford, Bradford, UK

Mark Hurst

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Optometry, University of Bradford, Bradford, UK

