Catalytic Olefin Polymerization, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A selection of the contents. Studies on the polymerization of propylene using highly active magnesium chloride supported Ziegler-Natta Catalysts: Effects of alkyl concentration on the polymerization rate and on the active centre concentration (P.J.T. Tait, I.A. Jaber and A.J. Loontjens). Ethylene polymerization in gas-phase and slurry reactors (M.O. Jejelowo, N. Bu, D.T. Lynch and S.E. Wanke). Kinetic profile of polymerizatin with Cr-oxide/SiO2 catalyst (A. Follestad, S. Helleborg and V. Almquist). Effects of the structure of external alkoxy silane donor in high activity Ziegler-Natta Catalyst on the microstructure of polypropylene (M. Härkönen, J.V. Seppälä and T. Väänänen). 13C NMR investigation on Lewis base activation effect in high yield supported Ziegler-Natta Catalysts (M.C. Sacchi, I. Tritto, C. Shan and L. Noristi). Co- and terpolymerization of ethene and higher &agr;-olefins with MgH2 supported Ziegler catalysts: New mechanistic insight via the true reactivity ratios (G. Fink, W. Fenzl, N. Herfert, T. Müller and I. Jaber). Co- and terpolymerization of ethylene, propylene and butadiene with supported titanium catalyst (S. Lin, Q. Wu and L. Sun). Syntheses of terminally hydroxylated polyolefins using Zn(C2H5)2 and oxygen as chain transfer and quenching reagents (T. Shiono, K. Yoshida and K. Soga). Homo- and co-polymerization of ethylene with the highly active TiCl4/THF/MgCl2 catalyst (I. Kim, M.C. Chung, H.K. Choi, J.H. Kim and S.I. Woo). Hafnium based catalysts for the polymerization of olefins (F. Masi, S. Malquori, L. Barazzoni, F. Menconi, C. Ferrero, A. Moalli and R. Invernizzi). High active Ziegler-Natta Catalysts for homo- and copolymerization of ethylene by supporting a Grignard compound and TiCl4 on SiO2 (A Muñoz-Escalona, A. Fuentes. J. Liscano and A. Albornoz). New solvay SB 12 TiCl3 polypropylene catalyst (A. Bernard and P. Fiasse). Syndiotactic propylene polymerization with iPr[CpFlu]ZrCl2 (J.A. Ewen, M.J. Elder, R.L. Jones, S. Curtis and H.N. Cheng). Propylene polymerization by stereorigid metallocene catalysts: Some new aspects of the metallocene structure/polypropylene microstructure correlation (M. Antberg, V. Dolle, R. Klein, J. Rohrmann, W. Spaleck and A. Winter). Polymerization of styrene and copolymerization of styrene with olefin in the presence of soluble Ziegler-Natta Catalysts (M. Kakugo, T. Miyatake and K. Miaunuma).
Description
Recent development of a new generation of Ziegler-Natta Catalysts using either magnesium dichloride as carrier or methylaluminoxane as cocatalyst has markedly stimulated the research activity in the field of olefin polymerization. These discoveries have not only yielded economical processes for polyolefin production but also opened the way to a new generation of novel polymers. Moreover, the nature of active species is being clarified well by the effort to simplify catalyst systems.
The present volume includes 38 papers from the 31 lectures and 18 posters presented at the symposium on `Recent Developments in Olefin Polymerization Catalysts', which covered the following topics: Overview of super-active homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts, kinetic profile of olefin polymerization including copolymerization, characterization of catalysts and polymers, methods for the determination of active center concentration, role of Lewis bases on the catalysts isospecificity, polymerization mechanisms, and synthetic pathways for functionalized polyolefins. The contents are well balanced between fundamental research and application as well as between homogeneous and heterogeneous catalyst systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 573
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 12th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887548
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T. Keii Editor
K. Soga Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tokyo, Japan