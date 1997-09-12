Catalyst Deactivation 1997, Volume 111
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Catalyst Deactivation 1997 focused on 9 key topical areas: carbon deposition and coke formation, chemicals, environmental catalysis, modeling, petroleum processing, poisoning, syngas conversion, techniques, and thermal degradation. All of these areas were well represented at the meeting; moreover, several review articles were presented that provide perspectives on new research and development thrusts.
The proceedings of the meeting are organized with six review and award articles at the front of the volume followed by topical articles a keynote, 5-6 oral, and 2-3 poster papers. A list of authors is provided at the end of the book.
It should be emphasized that all of the papers were ranked and reviewed by members of the Scientific Committee.
Readership
For scientists working within the catalysis field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 12th September 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528663
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G.A. Fuentes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Area de Ingeniera Quimica, Universidad A. Metropolitana-Iztapalapa, 09340 Mexico, DF, Mexico
C.H. Bartholomew Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham Young University, Provo, UT, USA