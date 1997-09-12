Catalyst Deactivation 1997, Volume 111

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Preface. Review Articles (Plenary and Award Lectures). Roles of acidity and pore structure in the deactivation of zeolites by carbonaceous deposits (plenary lecture) (M. Guisnet et al.). Impact of sulfur on three-way automotive catalyst performance and catalyst diagnostics (plenary lecture) (D.D. Beck). Topical Articles (Oral and Poster Presentations). Carbon Deposition and Coking. The relationship between metal particle morphology and the structural characteristics of carbon deposits (R.T.K. Baker et al.). Self-poisoning and aging of Pd-Ag/Al2,O3, in semi-hydrogenation of 1,3-butadiene: effects of surface inhomogeneity caused by hydrocarbonaceous deposits (A. Sarkany). Influence of the support on the deactivation of nickel zeolite catalysts during the conversion of phenylacetylene (E.D. Gamas, I. Schifter). Chemicals. The role of coke deposition in the conversion of methanol to olefins over SAPO-34 (D. Chen et al.). Deactivation and regeneration of alkane dehydrogenation catalysts (S.D. Jackson et al.). A novel mechanism of catalyst deactivation in liquid phase synthesis gas-to DME reactions (X.D. Peng et al.). Environmental. Sulfur tolerance of Cu- and H-mordenite zeolite catalysts for the reduction of NO by hydrocarbons (M.H. Kim et al.). Deactivation of Cu-ZSM-5 during selective catalytic reduction of NO by propane under wet conditions (A. Martínez et al.). H-mordenite deactivation during the SCR of NOx. Adsorption and diffusion of probe molecules on fresh and deactivated catalysts (E.E. Miró et al.). Modeling and Kinetic Studies. Coke deactivation of hydrotreating catalysts: a variable site model (F.E. Massoth). On the metal deposition process during hydrodemetallation of vanadyl-tetraphenylporphyrin (J.P. Janssens et al.). Coke formation in fluid catalytic cracking (M.A. den Hollander et al.). Petroleum. Effects of the metal-metal interactions on the stability of Pt-Re/Al203-Cl reforming catalysts (J. Barbier et al.). Temperature programmed oxidation of deactivated Pt/Nb2O5 catalysts (D.A.G. Aranda et al.). Effects of sulfidation of Mo nitride and CoMo nitride catalysts on thiophene HDS (S.-K. Ihm et al.). Catalyst deactivation by metals and coke during hydrodemetallation (M. Nuñez et al.). Deactivation of Pt-Sn/Al2O3 catalysts by coking: influence of the preparation method (G. Corro et al.). New developments in FCC catalyst deactivation by metals: metals mobility and the Vanadium Mobility Index (VMI) (L.T. Broock et al.). Stability of an FCC catalyst matrix for processing gas oil with resid (P. Gamero et al.). Kinetics of coke combustion during temperature-programmed oxidation of deactivated cracking catalysts (C.L. Minh et al.). Poisoning. Industrial evaluation of selective hydrogenation catalyst poisoning (B. Didillon et al.). The mechanism of metal poisoning by cyclic deactivation in fluid cracking catalysts (F. Hernández et al.). AFM and XPS studies of thiophene and 1-butanethiol deactivation of Pd/Al2O3 model catalysts during 1,3-butadiene hydrogenation (K.-H. Lee et al.). Syngas Conversion. Deactivation and attrition of iron catalysts in synthesis gas (N.B. Jackson et al.). Temperature-programmed reaction study of carbon transformations on iron Fischer-Tropsch catalysts during steady-state synthesis (S.A. Eliason, C.H. Bartholomew). Deactivation of iron-based catalysts for slurry phase Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (A.P. Raje et al.). Effects of reduction and regeneration conditions on the activity of CuO-ZnO catalysts (C.E. Quincoces et al.). Thermal Degradation. Asymptotic behavior during sintering of supported catalysts (G.A. Fuentes, E. Salinas-Rodriguez). Sintering and redispersion of supported metals: perspectives from the literature of the past decade (C.H. Bartholomew). The existence of an unusual reversible deactivation phenomenon associated with preferential surface segregation in bimetallic systems (R.T.K. Baker et al.). Techniques. An experimental protocol for studying kinetics and catalyst deactivation: application to heptane reforming on Pt-Re/Al2O3 (K. Liu et al.). Characterizing the framework demetallation of environmentally relevant zeolites using IR, NMR and neutron diffraction techniques (M.T. Paffett et al.). Study of the deactivation of an HY zeolite pellet using 129Xe NMR spectroscopy and 1H NMR imaging (T. Domeniconi et al.). Author Index.