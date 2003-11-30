Cataloguing Without Tears
1st Edition
Managing Knowledge in the Information Society
Table of Contents
Part 1 The big picture: Why bother to catalogue? What to catalogue? Who should catalogue? How to catalogue … and not reinvent the wheel. Part 2 The nitty-gritty: Is it a book, is it a journal? What’s a strange attractor? Cataloguing subjects you know nothing about; Ici on ne lit pas le français: unknown languages and how to deal with them; Special cases; Resources for cataloguers.
Description
This book is an introduction, ‘handy’ and authoritative guide to the principles of cataloguing for librarians, information scientists and information managers. It is intended to be used in conjunction with an internationally recognised standard to show how, firstly, cataloguing underpins all the other activities of an information service and, secondly, how to apply best practice in a variety of different situations.
Key Features
- Relates theory to practice, which is not the case with many other books on the topic
- Includes guidance on subject cataloguing as well as descriptive cataloguing
- Written in an easy-to-read style Covers the use of ISBD and Dublin Core in descriptive cataloguing, rather than being tied exclusively to using AACR
Readership
Librarians and informational professionals responsible for cataloging materials (of any format) for their information service; Knowledge managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 30th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340447
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340430
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630632
Reviews
I would recommend this book to any library school student, future cataloger or not, who wishes to be well-rounded., TechKnow
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jane Read Author
Jane Read has over 13 years experience in academic libraries. She currently works as cataloguing officer at The Higher Education Academy.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Higher Education Academy, UK