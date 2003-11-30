Cataloguing Without Tears - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340430, 9781780630632

Cataloguing Without Tears

1st Edition

Managing Knowledge in the Information Society

Authors: Jane Read
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340447
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340430
eBook ISBN: 9781780630632
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th November 2003
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

Part 1 The big picture: Why bother to catalogue? What to catalogue? Who should catalogue? How to catalogue … and not reinvent the wheel. Part 2 The nitty-gritty: Is it a book, is it a journal? What’s a strange attractor? Cataloguing subjects you know nothing about; Ici on ne lit pas le français: unknown languages and how to deal with them; Special cases; Resources for cataloguers.

Description

This book is an introduction, ‘handy’ and authoritative guide to the principles of cataloguing for librarians, information scientists and information managers. It is intended to be used in conjunction with an internationally recognised standard to show how, firstly, cataloguing underpins all the other activities of an information service and, secondly, how to apply best practice in a variety of different situations.

Key Features

  • Relates theory to practice, which is not the case with many other books on the topic
  • Includes guidance on subject cataloguing as well as descriptive cataloguing
  • Written in an easy-to-read style Covers the use of ISBD and Dublin Core in descriptive cataloguing, rather than being tied exclusively to using AACR

Readership

Librarians and informational professionals responsible for cataloging materials (of any format) for their information service; Knowledge managers

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843340447
Paperback ISBN:
9781843340430
eBook ISBN:
9781780630632

Reviews

I would recommend this book to any library school student, future cataloger or not, who wishes to be well-rounded., TechKnow

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jane Read Author

Jane Read has over 13 years experience in academic libraries. She currently works as cataloguing officer at The Higher Education Academy.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Higher Education Academy, UK

