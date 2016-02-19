Cases in Marketing Financial Services - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750606615, 9781483105772

Cases in Marketing Financial Services

1st Edition

Editors: Christine Ennew Trevor Watkins Mike Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483105772
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th March 1993
Page Count: 296
Description

Cases in Marketing Financial Services presents several cases from different countries relating to the marketing of financial service. The book tackles both strategic and tactical marketing issues, and then covers a wide range of institutions and markets. The text will be of great use to professionals in the financial service industry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part One Marketing Financial Services: An Overview

Part Two An Introduction to the Case Studies

Part Three The Case Studies

Case 1 Allied Building Society

Case 2 Allied Irish Banks

Case 3 Banking in Italy

Case 4 Banking in Japan

Case 5 Borders Investment Managers

Case 6 Citibank Japan

Case 7 Deutsche Bank and Morgan Grenfell

Case 8 Distribution Bank PLC

Case 9 Distribution of Collective Investments in France

Case 10 Distribution of Life Assurance, Pensions and Investment Products

Case 11 Dominion Insurance

Case 12 Empire Mutual

Case 13 Environmental Change in the UK Building Society Sector

Case 14 Failed Building Society Mergers

Case 15 Halifax Building Society

Case 16 Lloyds Bank and Professional Introducers

Case 17 The London Potato Futures Market

Case 18 The Mortgage Market in the United Kingdom

Case 19 Munich Reinsurance

Case 20 National Barmidwest Bank

Case 21 Preston and Lancaster Building Society

Case 22 Pricing Dread Disease Insurance

Case 23 Prudential Property Services

Case 24 Royal Bristol Insurance Company

Case 25 Regional Bank of Northern England

Case 26 Teachers Assurance

Case 27 Taiyo Kobe Mitsui Bank

Case 28 TVG Bank

Case 29 Trailblazer Card

Case 30 Webb Walker Bruce Accountants

Case 31 West of England Bank

Case 32 Youth Markets for Financial Services

Glossary

References

Index

About the Editor

Christine Ennew

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, and Professor of Marketing, Nottingham University Business School

Trevor Watkins

Mike Wright

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Financial Studies, School of Management and Finance, University of Nottingham

