Cases in Marketing Financial Services
1st Edition
Editors: Christine Ennew Trevor Watkins Mike Wright
eBook ISBN: 9781483105772
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th March 1993
Page Count: 296
Description
Cases in Marketing Financial Services presents several cases from different countries relating to the marketing of financial service. The book tackles both strategic and tactical marketing issues, and then covers a wide range of institutions and markets. The text will be of great use to professionals in the financial service industry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One Marketing Financial Services: An Overview
Part Two An Introduction to the Case Studies
Part Three The Case Studies
Case 1 Allied Building Society
Case 2 Allied Irish Banks
Case 3 Banking in Italy
Case 4 Banking in Japan
Case 5 Borders Investment Managers
Case 6 Citibank Japan
Case 7 Deutsche Bank and Morgan Grenfell
Case 8 Distribution Bank PLC
Case 9 Distribution of Collective Investments in France
Case 10 Distribution of Life Assurance, Pensions and Investment Products
Case 11 Dominion Insurance
Case 12 Empire Mutual
Case 13 Environmental Change in the UK Building Society Sector
Case 14 Failed Building Society Mergers
Case 15 Halifax Building Society
Case 16 Lloyds Bank and Professional Introducers
Case 17 The London Potato Futures Market
Case 18 The Mortgage Market in the United Kingdom
Case 19 Munich Reinsurance
Case 20 National Barmidwest Bank
Case 21 Preston and Lancaster Building Society
Case 22 Pricing Dread Disease Insurance
Case 23 Prudential Property Services
Case 24 Royal Bristol Insurance Company
Case 25 Regional Bank of Northern England
Case 26 Teachers Assurance
Case 27 Taiyo Kobe Mitsui Bank
Case 28 TVG Bank
Case 29 Trailblazer Card
Case 30 Webb Walker Bruce Accountants
Case 31 West of England Bank
Case 32 Youth Markets for Financial Services
Glossary
References
Index
About the Editor
Christine Ennew
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, and Professor of Marketing, Nottingham University Business School
Trevor Watkins
Mike Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Financial Studies, School of Management and Finance, University of Nottingham
