Cases in Adult Congenital Heart Disease - Expert Consult: Online and Print
1st Edition
Atlas
Description
Cases in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, by Michael Gatzoulis et al., is a new, one-of-a-kind cardiology reference designed to help you effectively manage challenging congenital conditions in adults through comprehensive visual guidance. Leading experts present 85 cases—ranging from the simple to the complex, supplemented by abundant images—which enable you to diagnose these cases from a real-life, clinical perspective. A companion website at expertconsult.com featuring full text and images and supplemented by a library of dynamic imaging clips allows you to access this unique resource in another convenient way.
Key Features
- Features 85 cases encompassing a full range of congenital heart disease problems—from the simple to the complex—that provide a better understanding of these conditions from a real-life, clinical perspective.
- Presents examples of multiple imaging modalities (including chest radiography, echocardiography, CT, MR, and angiography) clearly depict the clinical manifestations of congenital defects and provide you with the best views available of these conditions.
- Offers guidance on the assessment of congenital heart disease during pregnancy equips you with essential knowledge in addressing the needs of this growing patient population.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 13th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246507
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443067129
About the Author
Michael Gatzoulis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology and Consultant Cardiologist, Adult Congential Heart Centre and Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK
Gary Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Consulting Cardiologist, The Adult Congential Heart Program, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio
Craig Broberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Cardiology Fellow, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK
Hideki Uemura
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK