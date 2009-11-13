Cases in Adult Congenital Heart Disease - Expert Consult: Online and Print - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067129, 9780323246507

Cases in Adult Congenital Heart Disease - Expert Consult: Online and Print

1st Edition

Atlas

Authors: Michael Gatzoulis Gary Webb Craig Broberg Hideki Uemura
eBook ISBN: 9780323246507
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443067129
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th November 2009
Page Count: 560
Description

Cases in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, by Michael Gatzoulis et al., is a new, one-of-a-kind cardiology reference designed to help you effectively manage challenging congenital conditions in adults through comprehensive visual guidance. Leading experts present 85 cases—ranging from the simple to the complex, supplemented by abundant images—which enable you to diagnose these cases from a real-life, clinical perspective. A companion website at expertconsult.com featuring full text and images and supplemented by a library of dynamic imaging clips allows you to access this unique resource in another convenient way.

Key Features

  • Features 85 cases encompassing a full range of congenital heart disease problems—from the simple to the complex—that provide a better understanding of these conditions from a real-life, clinical perspective.
  • Presents examples of multiple imaging modalities (including chest radiography, echocardiography, CT, MR, and angiography) clearly depict the clinical manifestations of congenital defects and provide you with the best views available of these conditions.
  Includes a companion website at expertconsult.com featuring the full text fully searchable online and images and supplemented by a library of dynamic imaging clips
  • Offers guidance on the assessment of congenital heart disease during pregnancy equips you with essential knowledge in addressing the needs of this growing patient population.

Details

560
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Churchill Livingstone
9780323246507
9780443067129

About the Author

Michael Gatzoulis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiology and Consultant Cardiologist, Adult Congential Heart Centre and Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

Gary Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Consulting Cardiologist, The Adult Congential Heart Program, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio

Craig Broberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Cardiology Fellow, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

Hideki Uemura

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

