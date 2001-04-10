Case Studies to Accompany Clinical Manifestation and Assessment of Respiratory Disease
2nd Edition
Description
Focusing on assessment through therapist-driven protocols, this valuable tool provides an overview of the assessment process and fundamentals needed for success. It offers discussion of the top five treatment protocols: oxygen, hyperinflation , bronchial hygiene and bronchodilator therapies, as well as mechanical ventilation. Using a case study approach, students learn to manage an entire case from beginning to end. Each time they assess the patient, they use the SOAP format: Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan reasoning, giving them practice in documenting history and developing care plans.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2002
- Published:
- 10th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323010757
About the Author
Terry Des Jardins
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Respiratory Care, Parkland College, Champaign, IL
George Burton
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Respiratory Services, Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH; Clinical Professor of Medicine and Anesthesiology, Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH