Case Studies to Accompany Clinical Manifestation and Assessment of Respiratory Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323010757

Case Studies to Accompany Clinical Manifestation and Assessment of Respiratory Disease

2nd Edition

Authors: Terry Des Jardins George Burton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323010757
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th April 2001
Page Count: 272
Description

Focusing on assessment through therapist-driven protocols, this valuable tool provides an overview of the assessment process and fundamentals needed for success. It offers discussion of the top five treatment protocols: oxygen, hyperinflation , bronchial hygiene and bronchodilator therapies, as well as mechanical ventilation. Using a case study approach, students learn to manage an entire case from beginning to end. Each time they assess the patient, they use the SOAP format: Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan reasoning, giving them practice in documenting history and developing care plans.

About the Author

Terry Des Jardins

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Respiratory Care, Parkland College, Champaign, IL

George Burton

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Respiratory Services, Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH; Clinical Professor of Medicine and Anesthesiology, Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH

