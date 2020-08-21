Case Studies on Food Experiences in Marketing, Retail, and Events
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Foreword - Introduction to the experience economy
2. Introduction to consumer food choices
3. The role of food in creating experiences
4. Marketers unintended consequences of improving the consumer food experience
5. Crafting food shopping experiences: the case of food halls in luxury departments stores
6. Organic food shopping in Australia and Bangladesh: The role of perceived organic food value in the attitude-intention-behaviour model
7. Promoting Organic Products in India: The Case of Two Brothers Organic Farms
8. Engineering the experience in restaurants by means of process design and management
9. The culinary offer of skiing huts in Austria. A critical analysis
10. Vegan restaurants designing food experiences for the plant-based dieters’ neo-tribes
11. Event Catering: Enhancing customer satisfaction by creating memorable holistic food experiences
12. We have our style!" Optimizing Food Experiences in Personalized Catering Boutique Concepts
13. The City and Curated Culinary Culture
14. Travellers' Experiences at Destinations' Food Events
15. Creating food experiences: summary and implications for practitioners
16. Future outlook on experiences with food shopping and away from home food consumption experiences
Description
Studies on Food Experiences in Marketing, Retail, and Events explores approaches for creating ideal food shopping and consumption experiences and presents the challenges food customers face today. With a basis in literature review and theoretical background, the book also illustrates specific case studies on food shopping experiences, food consumption experience in restaurants, and food experience and events, as well as insights on the methodological tools adopted throughout.
Topics include food and food service design, the creation of customer loyalty through experiences, communication strategies like food promotion and event management, and defining product positioning in a competitive environment. This book is an excellent resource for industry professionals in the food and beverage sectors, including those who work in marketing, communication, hospitality, and management, as well as students studying business management, tourism management, event management, applied marketing, and consumer behavior.
Key Features
- Presents the challenges customers face in their away-from-home food shopping
- Explains how customer food experiences can be created
- Contains best practice examples of how food companies achieve a competitive advantage by creating memorable customer experiences
Readership
Industry professionals in the food and beverage sectors, including those who work in marketing, communication, hospitality, and management, as well as students studying business management, tourism management, event management, and/or marketing and academics developing courses in the fields of consumer behavior, event marketing, or applied marketing or business strategy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 21st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177921
About the Editors
Susanne Doppler
Susanne Doppler is currently Professor of Event Management and Subject Coordinator for Tourism- and Event Management at Hochschule Fresenius Heidelberg. She has broad research interest at the interface between sales and marketing with a special focus on experiences and event marketing within the sales circle. Specific interests include the role of involvement on the attendees’ perceived experience quality at events, congresses and exhibitions with a special focus on B2B, effects of strategic dramaturgy at the trade fair boost building and attendees’ trust and satisfaction through sustainable business practices and events. Furthermore, she has been researching in the field of mobile apps, games and virtual reality applications as marketing tools, e.g. for tourism destinations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Event Management and Subject Coordinator for Tourism- and Event Management, Hochschule Fresenius Heidelberg, Germany
Adrienne Steffen
Since September 2012, Dr. Adrienne Steffen is a Professor of Consumer Behavior and Market Research at the Hochschule Fresenius Heidelberg and its predecessor institution. Adrienne Steffen received her BBA in International Management at the International University in Germany and studied at the University of Michigan in the USA and the ESC Rennes in France. She completed her PhD (“Affective Reaction to Critical Shopping Experiences in Shopping Centers- a Mixed Method Approach”) and Post Graduate Diploma in Research in Business Management at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. Adrienne has recently published in the area of Consumer Marketing where she focuses on retail experience management, consumer-salesperson interactions and sustainable consumptio
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Consumer Behavior and Market Research, Hochschule Fresenius Heidelberg, Germany
