Case Studies on Food Experiences in Marketing, Retail, and Events

Studies on Food Experiences in Marketing, Retail, and Events explores approaches for creating ideal food shopping and consumption experiences and presents the challenges food customers face today. With a basis in literature review and theoretical background, the book also illustrates specific case studies on food shopping experiences, food consumption experience in restaurants, and food experience and events, as well as insights on the methodological tools adopted throughout.

Topics include food and food service design, the creation of customer loyalty through experiences, communication strategies like food promotion and event management, and defining product positioning in a competitive environment. This book is an excellent resource for industry professionals in the food and beverage sectors, including those who work in marketing, communication, hospitality, and management, as well as students studying business management, tourism management, event management, applied marketing, and consumer behavior.