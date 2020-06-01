Case Studies in Disaster Mitigation and Prevention
1st Edition
A volume in the Disaster and Emergency Management: Case Studies in Adaptation and Innovation series
Description
Case Studies in Disaster Mitigation: A volume in the Disaster and Emergency Management: Case Studies in Adaptation and Innovation series presents cases illustrating efforts to reduce human and material losses associated with disasters. This volume demonstrates that mitigation is an ongoing phase in which communities continually pursue long-term hazard resistance and reduction. Cases illustrate the importance of risk assessment in the development of mitigation strategies through hazard mapping and multi-hazard mitigation planning. Cases also illustrate approaches to reduction risk through structural and non-structural means, giving consideration to benefits or limitations of these strategies in different contexts.
The contributions of different mitigation activities to disaster risk reduction efforts are examined using the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.
Key Features
- Presents in-depth cases studies in disaster mitigation, one of the phases of disaster management
- Unites practice and research from multiple disciplines to highlight the complexity of disaster mitigation, including environmental and earth sciences, engineering, public health, geography, sociology, and anthropology
- Examines policy and ethical dilemmas faced by decision makers in disaster situations
Readership
Researchers in disaster and emergency management, secondary audience as supplemental text in graduate courses in disaster and emergency management
Table of Contents
Historical Perspectives on the State of Mitigation Practices
1. Current and Future Directions in Hazard Mitigation Policy
Alessandra Jerolleman
Mitigation Decision Making
2. Reducing Risk Through Public Engagement in Hazard Mitigation Plans
Ponmile Olonilua
3. Community Based Disaster Mitigation and Preparedness Strategies in Rural Communities
Tanya Buhler Corbin
4. Planning through Narratives: Participatory Tool and Disaster Risk Reduction
Md Yousuf Reja
5. Leveraging Indonesian Youth Engagement in Disaster Risk Reduction
Mizan Bustanul Fuady Bisri, Risye Dwiyani and Maria Bernadet Karina Dewi
Emerging Issues
6. Odisha Disaster Recovery Project
Garima Jain and Teja Malladi
7. Water Sensitive Mexico City
Adriana Chavez and Victor Rico
8. Futureproofing New York City Housing
Laurie Schoeman
9. EMcounter
Satchit Balsari
10. Stampede at the Kumbh Mela
Susan R. Holman and Satchit Balsari
11. Planning for Resilient Urban Infrastructure
Nadia Mian
Volume Editor Conclusion
Himanshu Grover and Tanveer Islam
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095287
About the Editor
Himanshu Grover
Himanshu Grover is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Urban Design and Planning at the University of Washington. His research focuses primarily on the fields of disaster and emergency management (DEM), and community resilience. He has authored and co-authored more than 20 articles and book chapters in these fields, contributed to the development of graduate and undergraduate coursework, received state and federal funding, and presently co-leads a national level research center focusing of hazard mitigation and disaster prevention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Urban Design and Planning, University of Washington, USA
Tanveer Islam
Tanveer Islam is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Emergency Management at Jacksonville State University, where he teaches hazard mitigation, community resilience and GIS courses. He received a PhD in land use planning from Texas Tech University and did postdoctoral research at Texas A&M marine branch in Galveston and at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Environmental Cooperative Science Center. He is also a certified floodplain manager.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Emergency Management, Jacksonville State University, AL, USA