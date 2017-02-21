Keeping up with the use of new technologies in cardiology is becoming increasingly challenging. Case Studies in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology helps to bridge the gap between knowledge and application with 28 cases spanning both common and uncommon arrhythmias and ablation scenarios, each of which includes the clinical presentation, baseline ECG, ECG during arrhythmia, stepwise electrophysiologic diagnostic maneuvers and some of their pitfalls, and optimal therapy. Online access to the complete contents ensures the information you need is right at your fingertips.