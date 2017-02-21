Case Studies in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323187725, 9780323496148

Case Studies in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology

1st Edition

Authors: John Miller Mithilesh Das Douglas Zipes
eBook ISBN: 9780323496148
eBook ISBN: 9780323496155
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323187725
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st February 2017
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Keeping up with the use of new technologies in cardiology is becoming increasingly challenging. Case Studies in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology helps to bridge the gap between knowledge and application with 28 cases spanning both common and uncommon arrhythmias and ablation scenarios, each of which includes the clinical presentation, baseline ECG, ECG during arrhythmia, stepwise electrophysiologic diagnostic maneuvers and some of their pitfalls, and optimal therapy. Online access to the complete contents ensures the information you need is right at your fingertips.

Key Features

  • Includes 28 cases spanning the spectrum of what an electrophysiologist is likely to see in practice.
  • Shows the correct way of conducting procedures, as well as "detours" that an unwary practitioner may take: misdiagnoses and why they are wrong; incorrect therapeutic choices and why these may be not only unsuccessful but even harmful.
  • Encourages you to read and interpret the ECGs, mapping diagrams, and other diagnostic information before revealing the expert opinion or actual results of each case.
  • Summarizes the key learning points in each case.
  • Discusses potential procedural complications, including anticipation, avoidance, recognition, and response and resolution.
  • Covers complex ablations (atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia) as well as prior failed ablations.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Sinus Node, AV Node and His-Purkinje System

1. Sinus node and AV conduction dysfunction

　　

Part 2. Supraventricular Arrhythmias

Section 1. AV Junctional Arrhythmias

2. Typical ("slow-fast") AV nodal reentry

　　

3. Atypical ("fast-slow") AV nodal reentry

　　

4. Accelerated junctional rhythm

　　

Section 2. AV Accessory Pathways

5. Left lateral concealed pathway SVT

　　

6. Antidromic SVT

　　

7. Atriofascicular pathway SVT

　　

8. Slowly-conducting pathway SVT

　　

9. Fasciculoventricular pathway

　　

Section 3. Focal Atrial tachycardias

10. Focal right atrial tachycardia

　　

11. Focal left atrial tachycardia

　　

Section 4. Atrial flutter (AFL) and reentrant atrial tachycardia

12. Typical atrial flutter

　　

13. Atrial reentry after valve surgery

　　

14. Atrial microreentry after lung transplantation

　　

15. Atrial reentry after pulmonary vein isolation for atrial fibrillation

　　

Section 5. Atrial fibrillation (AF)

16. Pulmonary vein isolation for AF

　　

17. Pulmonary vein isolation, rotor mapping and ablation and flutter ablation for AF/flutter

　Video 17-1 Left Atrial Rotor　

Part 3. Ventricular Arrhythmias

Section 1. Ventricular tachycardia in absence of structural heat disease

18. Idiopathic focal RV outflow tract ectopy

　　

19. Coronary sinus ventricular ectopy

　　

20. Papillary muscle ventricular ectopy

　　

21. Focal fascicular VT

　　

22. Reentrant fascicular VT

　　

23. Focal cause of ventricular fibrillation

　　

Section 2. Post-infarction ventricular tachycardia

24. VT after remote infarction

　　

25. Focal VT in the post-infarction patient

　　

Section 3: Non-ischemic Cardiomyopathy

26. Focal epicardial VT

　　

27. VT in dilated cardiomyopathy

　　

28. Bundle branch reentry VT

　　

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496148
eBook ISBN:
9780323496155
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323187725

About the Author

John Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine; Director,Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology ,Indianapolis, Indiana

Mithilesh Das

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Medicine, Cardiology/Medicine, Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana

Douglas Zipes

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.