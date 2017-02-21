Case Studies in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
1st Edition
Description
Keeping up with the use of new technologies in cardiology is becoming increasingly challenging. Case Studies in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology helps to bridge the gap between knowledge and application with 28 cases spanning both common and uncommon arrhythmias and ablation scenarios, each of which includes the clinical presentation, baseline ECG, ECG during arrhythmia, stepwise electrophysiologic diagnostic maneuvers and some of their pitfalls, and optimal therapy. Online access to the complete contents ensures the information you need is right at your fingertips.
Key Features
- Includes 28 cases spanning the spectrum of what an electrophysiologist is likely to see in practice.
- Shows the correct way of conducting procedures, as well as "detours" that an unwary practitioner may take: misdiagnoses and why they are wrong; incorrect therapeutic choices and why these may be not only unsuccessful but even harmful.
- Encourages you to read and interpret the ECGs, mapping diagrams, and other diagnostic information before revealing the expert opinion or actual results of each case.
- Summarizes the key learning points in each case.
- Discusses potential procedural complications, including anticipation, avoidance, recognition, and response and resolution.
- Covers complex ablations (atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia) as well as prior failed ablations.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Sinus Node, AV Node and His-Purkinje System
1. Sinus node and AV conduction dysfunction
Part 2. Supraventricular Arrhythmias
Section 1. AV Junctional Arrhythmias
2. Typical ("slow-fast") AV nodal reentry
3. Atypical ("fast-slow") AV nodal reentry
4. Accelerated junctional rhythm
Section 2. AV Accessory Pathways
5. Left lateral concealed pathway SVT
6. Antidromic SVT
7. Atriofascicular pathway SVT
8. Slowly-conducting pathway SVT
9. Fasciculoventricular pathway
Section 3. Focal Atrial tachycardias
10. Focal right atrial tachycardia
11. Focal left atrial tachycardia
Section 4. Atrial flutter (AFL) and reentrant atrial tachycardia
12. Typical atrial flutter
13. Atrial reentry after valve surgery
14. Atrial microreentry after lung transplantation
15. Atrial reentry after pulmonary vein isolation for atrial fibrillation
Section 5. Atrial fibrillation (AF)
16. Pulmonary vein isolation for AF
17. Pulmonary vein isolation, rotor mapping and ablation and flutter ablation for AF/flutter
Video 17-1 Left Atrial Rotor
Part 3. Ventricular Arrhythmias
Section 1. Ventricular tachycardia in absence of structural heat disease
18. Idiopathic focal RV outflow tract ectopy
19. Coronary sinus ventricular ectopy
20. Papillary muscle ventricular ectopy
21. Focal fascicular VT
22. Reentrant fascicular VT
23. Focal cause of ventricular fibrillation
Section 2. Post-infarction ventricular tachycardia
24. VT after remote infarction
25. Focal VT in the post-infarction patient
Section 3: Non-ischemic Cardiomyopathy
26. Focal epicardial VT
27. VT in dilated cardiomyopathy
28. Bundle branch reentry VT
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 21st February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496148
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496155
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323187725
About the Author
John Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine; Director,Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology ,Indianapolis, Indiana
Mithilesh Das
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Medicine, Cardiology/Medicine, Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Douglas Zipes
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Division of Cardiology and the Krannert Institute of Cardiology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana