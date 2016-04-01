Case Studies in Cell Biology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Scientific Method from a Cellular Perspective
2. Parts of the Cell
3. Cellular Biodiversity
4. The Nucleus and Nucleic Acids
5. Proteins
6. Membranes & Membrane Transport
7. Organelles
8. Cytoskeleton & Intracellular Motility
9. Glycolysis and Fermentation
10. Cellular Respiration
11. Photosynthesis
12. Endocytosis
13. Cell Walls and Extracellular Matrix
14. Cell Signaling
15. Cell cycle
16. Mitosis
17. Meiosis
18. Immune System
Case Studies in Cell Biology presents real world scenarios to help readers use science process and reasoning skills. The case studies require application and analyzation of concepts beyond rote memory of biological concepts.
The book is based on the student learning outcomes from the American Society for Cell Biology, offering practical application for both the classroom and research laboratory.
- Guides the reader in applying knowledge directly to real world scenarios
- Includes case studies to bridge foundational cell biological concepts to translational science
- Aids students in synthesizing information and applying science processes
Students and professors in cell biology; graduate students and early researchers across biology and biomedicine
- 406
- English
- © Academic Press 2016
- 1st April 2016
- Academic Press
- 9780128016848
- 9780128013946
Merri Lynn Casem Editor
Merri Lynn Casem earned her doctoral degree in cellular and molecular biology from the University of California, Riverside, working in the laboratory of Dr. Leah Haimo where she investigated the role of the microtubule motor protein, cytoplasmic dynein, in synaptic vesicle transport. She spent five years as a visiting professor at the Keck Science Department of the Claremont Colleges before joining the faculty of the Department of Biological Science at California State University, Fullerton. There, she has been actively involved in curriculum development and biology education research in addition to her work on cellular and molecular aspects of the biology of spider silk and early spider embryogenesis. Dr. Casem is a member of the Education Committee of the American Society for Cell Biology and was recently appointed Director of Nonmajors Biology at CSU Fullerton.
Department of Biological Science, California State University, Fullerton, CA, USA