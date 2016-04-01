Case Studies in Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128013946, 9780128016848

Case Studies in Cell Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Merri Lynn Casem
eBook ISBN: 9780128016848
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128013946
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2016
Page Count: 406
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Scientific Method from a Cellular Perspective
    2. Parts of the Cell
    3. Cellular Biodiversity
    4. The Nucleus and Nucleic Acids
    5. Proteins
    6. Membranes & Membrane Transport
    7. Organelles
    8. Cytoskeleton & Intracellular Motility
    9. Glycolysis and Fermentation
    10. Cellular Respiration
    11. Photosynthesis
    12. Endocytosis
    13. Cell Walls and Extracellular Matrix
    14. Cell Signaling
    15. Cell cycle
    16. Mitosis
    17. Meiosis
    18. Immune System

Description

Case Studies in Cell Biology presents real world scenarios to help readers use science process and reasoning skills. The case studies require application and analyzation of concepts beyond rote memory of biological concepts.

The book is based on the student learning outcomes from the American Society for Cell Biology, offering practical application for both the classroom and research laboratory.

Key Features

  • Guides the reader in applying knowledge directly to real world scenarios
  • Includes case studies to bridge foundational cell biological concepts to translational science
  • Aids students in synthesizing information and applying science processes

Readership

Students and professors in cell biology; graduate students and early researchers across biology and biomedicine

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128016848
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128013946

About the Editors

Merri Lynn Casem Editor

Merri Lynn Casem earned her doctoral degree in cellular and molecular biology from the University of California, Riverside, working in the laboratory of Dr. Leah Haimo where she investigated the role of the microtubule motor protein, cytoplasmic dynein, in synaptic vesicle transport. She spent five years as a visiting professor at the Keck Science Department of the Claremont Colleges before joining the faculty of the Department of Biological Science at California State University, Fullerton. There, she has been actively involved in curriculum development and biology education research in addition to her work on cellular and molecular aspects of the biology of spider silk and early spider embryogenesis. Dr. Casem is a member of the Education Committee of the American Society for Cell Biology and was recently appointed Director of Nonmajors Biology at CSU Fullerton.

