Case Studies in Automation Related to Humanization of Work
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Enschede, Netherlands, 31 October - 4 November 1977
Description
Case Studies in Automation Related to Humanization of Work focuses on the role of organization renewal in the humanization of work, including the effects of automation on the industries and workers. The selection first offers information on the quality of working life and work of the social effects of automation committee from Bad Boll to Enschede. Topics include factors and situations that foster or hinder diffusion of successful development in the QWL field and development of alienating work. The book also examines a comparative study in various man-machine systems; work organization with multipurpose assembly robots; and system development and human consequences in the steel industry. The text discusses man-machine interfaces in the Cony-16 integrated manufacturing system, automation of wig-welding, and mechanization of assembly lines in the automotive industry. The book also underscores an approach to the production line of automobiles by man-computer system, including stock minimization, problems of line balancing in assembly process, and production control and inventory. The publication is a dependable reference for readers wanting to study the relationship of automation and quality of work life.
Table of Contents
Contents
Summing - Up the Workshop
Program of the Workshop
1. General
Quality of Working Life: Comments on Recent Publications in English
the Design of Work: New Approaches and New Needs
Work of the Social Effects of Automation Committee From Bad Boll to Enschede
2. Supervision of Processes and Systems
Human Control Tasks: A Comparative Study in Different Man-Machine Systems
Basic Transformations: the Key Points in the Production Process
Jobs and VDU's, A Model Approach
System Development and Human Consequences in the Steel Industry
3. Numerical Control, Assembly and Robots
Work Organization with Multi-Purpose Assembly Robots
Man-Machine Interface in the CONY-16 Integrated Manufacturing System
Automation and Work Organization - An Interaction for Humanization of Work
Freeing the Operator From the Machine - As Exemplified On Assembly Lines in the Automotive Industry
4. Other Subjects
Automation of WIG-Welding
Search of An Appropriate Transfer of Technology to A Developing Region within An Industrialized Country
An Approach to the Production Line of Automobiles By Man-Computer System
5. Late Papers
Two Cases From the Norwegian Process Industry
Distributed Cellular Manufacturing System
Automation and Humanization at the Dutch Railways; Some Examples
Mechanization/Automation and the Development of the Level of Education and Qualification of G.D.R. Employees
the Socio-Political Responsibility of Control Engineers for the Technical Development of the Future
6. Discussion Report
Introductory Session
Supervision of Automated Process
Work Organization
Education and Training
Manufacturing and Robot Technology
Automobile Assembly
Appropriate Technology
Summing-Up and Future
7. List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161525