Case Studies in Automation Related to Humanization of Work focuses on the role of organization renewal in the humanization of work, including the effects of automation on the industries and workers. The selection first offers information on the quality of working life and work of the social effects of automation committee from Bad Boll to Enschede. Topics include factors and situations that foster or hinder diffusion of successful development in the QWL field and development of alienating work. The book also examines a comparative study in various man-machine systems; work organization with multipurpose assembly robots; and system development and human consequences in the steel industry. The text discusses man-machine interfaces in the Cony-16 integrated manufacturing system, automation of wig-welding, and mechanization of assembly lines in the automotive industry. The book also underscores an approach to the production line of automobiles by man-computer system, including stock minimization, problems of line balancing in assembly process, and production control and inventory. The publication is a dependable reference for readers wanting to study the relationship of automation and quality of work life.

Table of Contents



Contents

Summing - Up the Workshop

Program of the Workshop

1. General

Quality of Working Life: Comments on Recent Publications in English

the Design of Work: New Approaches and New Needs

Work of the Social Effects of Automation Committee From Bad Boll to Enschede

2. Supervision of Processes and Systems

Human Control Tasks: A Comparative Study in Different Man-Machine Systems

Basic Transformations: the Key Points in the Production Process

Jobs and VDU's, A Model Approach

System Development and Human Consequences in the Steel Industry

3. Numerical Control, Assembly and Robots

Work Organization with Multi-Purpose Assembly Robots

Man-Machine Interface in the CONY-16 Integrated Manufacturing System

Automation and Work Organization - An Interaction for Humanization of Work

Freeing the Operator From the Machine - As Exemplified On Assembly Lines in the Automotive Industry

4. Other Subjects

Automation of WIG-Welding

Search of An Appropriate Transfer of Technology to A Developing Region within An Industrialized Country

An Approach to the Production Line of Automobiles By Man-Computer System

5. Late Papers

Two Cases From the Norwegian Process Industry

Distributed Cellular Manufacturing System

Automation and Humanization at the Dutch Railways; Some Examples

Mechanization/Automation and the Development of the Level of Education and Qualification of G.D.R. Employees

the Socio-Political Responsibility of Control Engineers for the Technical Development of the Future

6. Discussion Report

Introductory Session

Supervision of Automated Process

Work Organization

Education and Training

Manufacturing and Robot Technology

Automobile Assembly

Appropriate Technology

Summing-Up and Future

7. List of Participants

