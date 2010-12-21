Cartilage Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437708783, 9781437723021

Cartilage Surgery

1st Edition

An Operative Manual, Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Mats Brittberg Wayne Gersoff
eBook ISBN: 9781437723021
eBook ISBN: 9781437736229
eBook ISBN: 9780323313773
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437708783
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st December 2010
Page Count: 320
Description

Cartilage Surgery: An Operative Manual by Mats Brittberg, MD and Wayne Gersoff, MD is your guide to applying the most recent advances in cartilage repair, and performing cutting-edge surgical procedures. An internationally diverse collection of authors offers a global perspective on timely topics such as cartilage biologics. Clinical pearls, online operative videos, and detailed, full-color intraoperative photographs offer step-by-step guidance on essential techniques.

Key Features

  • Stay current with the recent advances in cartilage repair including surgical and non-surgical treatments as well as biologic management of cartilage lesions.
  • Get unmatched visual guidance from an unparalleled online video collection that demonstrates how to perform a variety of key techniques.
  • Quickly reference essential topics with a templated, focused format that includes clinical pearls to help you make a confident diagnosis and select the best treatment.
  • Benefit from the knowledge, experience, and global perspective of a diverse collection of leading international authors.
  • Access the book from any computer at www.expertconsult.com, complete with the full text, entire image bank, and video library.

About the Author

Mats Brittberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Cartilage Research Unit, Department of Orthopaedics, Institution of Clinical Sciences, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Endoscopium, Department of Orthopaedics, Kungsbacka Hospital, Kungsbacka, Sweden

Wayne Gersoff

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, Colorado; Team Physician/Orthopedic Surgeon, Colorado Rapids Soccer Team; President Major League Soccer Physician's Association

