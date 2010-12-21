Cartilage Surgery
1st Edition
An Operative Manual, Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Cartilage Surgery: An Operative Manual by Mats Brittberg, MD and Wayne Gersoff, MD is your guide to applying the most recent advances in cartilage repair, and performing cutting-edge surgical procedures. An internationally diverse collection of authors offers a global perspective on timely topics such as cartilage biologics. Clinical pearls, online operative videos, and detailed, full-color intraoperative photographs offer step-by-step guidance on essential techniques.
Key Features
- Stay current with the recent advances in cartilage repair including surgical and non-surgical treatments as well as biologic management of cartilage lesions.
- Get unmatched visual guidance from an unparalleled online video collection that demonstrates how to perform a variety of key techniques.
- Quickly reference essential topics with a templated, focused format that includes clinical pearls to help you make a confident diagnosis and select the best treatment.
- Benefit from the knowledge, experience, and global perspective of a diverse collection of leading international authors.
- Access the book from any computer at www.expertconsult.com, complete with the full text, entire image bank, and video library.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723021
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736229
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313773
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437708783
About the Author
Mats Brittberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Cartilage Research Unit, Department of Orthopaedics, Institution of Clinical Sciences, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Endoscopium, Department of Orthopaedics, Kungsbacka Hospital, Kungsbacka, Sweden
Wayne Gersoff
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, Colorado; Team Physician/Orthopedic Surgeon, Colorado Rapids Soccer Team; President Major League Soccer Physician's Association