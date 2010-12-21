Cartilage Surgery: An Operative Manual by Mats Brittberg, MD and Wayne Gersoff, MD is your guide to applying the most recent advances in cartilage repair, and performing cutting-edge surgical procedures. An internationally diverse collection of authors offers a global perspective on timely topics such as cartilage biologics. Clinical pearls, online operative videos, and detailed, full-color intraoperative photographs offer step-by-step guidance on essential techniques.