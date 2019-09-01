Carotenoids: Properties, Processing and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128170670

Carotenoids: Properties, Processing and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Charis Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128170670
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 384
Description

Carotenoids: Properties, Processing, and Applications fills the gap of transfer knowledge between academia and industry, covering integral information in three critical dimensions: properties, recovery and applications. At the moment, carotenoid research is directed at particular applications, including colorants, antioxidants and recovery from plant processing by-products. These trends take into account the health, nutrition and functions of carotenoids, the new recovery efforts from underutilized sources, the extraction procedures using green solvents and technologies, and their sustainability aspects.

Written by a team of experts in the field of food chemistry, food science and technology, as well as bioresource technologists mainly from academia, the book covers the most recent advances in the field of carotenoids, while also analyzing the potential of already commercialized processes and products.

Key Features

  • Covers carotenoids’ properties in view of alternative sources (plant by-products, microalgae, etc.), recovery technologies and applications
  • Thoroughly explores mechanistic aspects, dietary intake and recommendations surrounding the health-promoting effects of carotenoids
  • Discusses the effect of processing and storage conditions in carotenoid levels and bioavailability
  • Presents applications and case studies in the food industry

Readership

Food scientists and engineers, food chemists, food industry personnel and academia (including graduate students). Food processors and product developers

Table of Contents

1. Overview of carotenoids and beneficial effects on human health
Renata Rivera-Madrid, Victor Manuel Carballo-Uicab, Yair Cárdenas-Conejo, Margarita Aguilar-Espinosa and Ramamoorthy Siva
2. Factors affecting bioaccessibility and bioefficacy of carotenoids
Rangaswamy Lakshminarayanaa
3. Antiobese properties of carotenoids
Ganesan Ponesakki
4. Biosynthesis of carotenoids
Rashidi Othman
5. Underutilized sources of carotenoids
Ana María Gomez-Caravaca
6. Carotenoids from microalgae
Marco Garcia-Vaquero
7. Analysis and metabolomics of Carotenoids
PATRICIA REGAL LOPEZ
8. Carotenoids degradation and precautions during processing
Aaron Soon Liang Lim
9. 'Extraction of Carotenoids using Ionix Liquids
K. Nagendra Prasad
10. Extraction methods of carotenoids
Marcello Salvatore Lenucci
11. Applications of carotenoids as colorants
Ana Ferreira Vinha
12. Applications of carotenoids in aquaculture
Kamarul Zaman Zarkasi
13. Commercialization aspects of carotenoids
Ludmila Urszula Bogacz-Radomska, Joanna Harasym and Arkadiusz Piwowar

About the Editor

Charis Galanakis

Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

