Carotenoids: Properties, Processing, and Applications fills the gap of transfer knowledge between academia and industry, covering integral information in three critical dimensions: properties, recovery and applications. At the moment, carotenoid research is directed at particular applications, including colorants, antioxidants and recovery from plant processing by-products. These trends take into account the health, nutrition and functions of carotenoids, the new recovery efforts from underutilized sources, the extraction procedures using green solvents and technologies, and their sustainability aspects.

Written by a team of experts in the field of food chemistry, food science and technology, as well as bioresource technologists mainly from academia, the book covers the most recent advances in the field of carotenoids, while also analyzing the potential of already commercialized processes and products.